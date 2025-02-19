© 2025
Hochul signs order to send New York National Guard into prisons during strike

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order to place New York National Guard soldiers in state prisons as corrections officers continue to demonstrate for safer working conditions.

More than 3,500 National Guard members were activated on Wednesday. The governor says advance crews are currently determining logistical needs, roles, and responsibilities. The Democrat says Guard members will support and supplement correctional staff on site.

Striking workers from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association are making several demands during a string of localized strikes. They are calling for a reversal of state legislation that limits solitary confinement, an end to staff reductions and/or reassignments, and other requests related to pay, pensions and representation.
