WAMC Sports Report 2/19/25: Guerin says Trump welcome when U.S. plays Canada for 4 Nations title

HOCKEY

The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night. NHL veteran Bill Guerin said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He said the political tension between Canada and the U.S., which caused fans in Montreal to boo “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to two games last week, ratcheted up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

After turning the New York Mets into baseball’s biggest spender, owner Steve Cohen would like to see his team build more economically through its farm system. Cohen said Tuesday he'd “like to get below the Cohen tax,” referring to the fourth luxury tax threshold introduced in 2022 and aimed at him. The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with a $353 million tax payroll last year and paid a $103 million tax. The Mets were second at just under $348 million and paid $97 million in tax. Cohen says, “I’m a piker now compared to the Dodgers.”

Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday. That continued the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday. He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited him to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

GOLF

Tiger Woods had what he called the most embarrassing moment of his golf career. The 15-time major champion was competing for his Jupiter Links team in a TGL indoor match against New York Golf Club. In singles on the 13th hole, Woods had 199 yards left to the hole. He asked for the yardage and was told 99. Caddies often drop the first number when it's obvious. But apparently it wasn't obvious to Woods. His teammates knew something was wrong, but it was too late. Woods hit a perfectly good wedge 100 yards as his teammates howled with laughter.

SOCCER

AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord progressed to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff. Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez’s first-minute goal. Feyenoord had won the first leg 1-0. Julián Carranza scored for Feyenoord in the 73rd. It gave the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate. Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Benfica also won their playoffs on Tuesday, eliminating Celtic, Europa League winner Atalanta, and French team Monaco respectively.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh 80 Syracuse 69

UConn 66 Villanova 59

Kansas has reached a low point with its uncharacteristic struggles in Big 12 play. The No. 23 Jayhawks lost 91-57 to BYU on Tuesday night, matching their largest margin of defeat in Bill Self’s tenure, after previously losing 85-51 to USC in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It also marked the first time Kansas — the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll — lost by 30-plus points against an unranked team since the poll began in 1948. The Jayhawks have not led through their last 80 minutes of basketball after also falling to Utah 74-67 on Saturday. They have lost four of six games since the start of February.

Illinois wasn’t showing any hard feelings toward its opponent when it declined to participate in a postgame handshake. As several players deal with a virus, the Fighting Illini just wanted to make sure they didn’t spread germs while congratulating Wisconsin after losing 95-74 to the 11th-ranked Badgers on Tuesday night. Illinois remains in good position to earn a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. The Illini entered Tuesday as a projected No. 6 seed, according to Bracket Matrix. Coach Brad Underwood says he has a good team and the Illini will survive.

NFL

The Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract, giving them a veteran presence behind starter Bryce Young. The 37-year-old Dalton, who threw for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and spent the past two seasons mainly backing up Young, the No. 1 overall pick that year.

WNBA

The Connecticut Sun don’t plan on trading guard Marina Mabrey after she asked to be dealt earlier this month. Team president Jennifer Rizzotti told The Associated Press in a phone interview last night that it wasn’t in the franchise’s best interest to move Mabrey. Rizzotti says she wants Mabrey on the team and calls her “an easy piece to build around.” Mabrey came to Connecticut last summer after asking for a trade from the Chicago Sky just before the All-Star break. She averaged 14.9 points and 3.4 assists in 16 games for the Sun, mostly as a reserve.

© 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.