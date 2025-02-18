Girls Inc. gets $300,000 influx from Albany philanthropist

Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region is getting an infusion of funding from a local philanthropist.

Girls Inc. is launching a new program, "Ignite!" — targeting 6th and 7th grade girls. The program is made possible through a $300,000 gift from the Carl E. Touhey foundation.

Speaking at Wednesday’s announcement in Albany, Charles Touhey says it’s all about mentorship.

"I have the most respect for middle school teachers, because that's when the hormones are raging and all kinds of things are happening, and that's the most important segment of where kids start to go on different paths," Touhey said.

CEO of Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region Ashli Fragomeni says Ignite! will support a full-time leadership staff dedicated to guide and mentor young girls in their personal and academic growth, with a focus on leadership development, empowerment and educational enrichment.

“These are formative years when girls are beginning to shape their identities, explore their interests and build the foundations of their futures. It's particularly important during this time that they are exposed to guidance, support and the opportunities needed to discover their potential,” Fragomeni said.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan hailed Girls Inc. as a safe, enriching after-school space.

“Just because we're old enough to be home alone doesn't mean that that's necessarily the best place for us to be," Sheehan said. "And so having a place that will continue to lift young people up, young girls up, and help them to see their potential is really important.”

The mayor extended an invitation to participants to sign up for the city's Summer Youth Employment program.

"Because I imagine these will be some of the most employable 14- and 15-year-olds anywhere in the Capital Region," said Sheehan.

Fragomeni says the funding will also help pilot a week-long "Day in the Life" summer camp initiative.

“This week long, immersive experience gives Albany girls a chance to explore different career paths, develop leadership skills and engage in community involvement. It's an incredible opportunity for them to see what's possible and to begin to envision their future roles as leaders in our community. The ignite program complements our existing after school program for K to 5th graders and our Eureka program for 8th through 12th graders, thus bridging the gap and making sure that we're serving girls at every stage as they grow,” Fragomeni said.

The nonprofit organization encourages girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold" through direct service and advocacy.