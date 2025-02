WAMC Sports Report 2/12/25: Towns scores 40, Josh Hart has 30 to lead Knicks past Pacers 128-115

NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Hart added 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks past the Indiana Pacers 128-115. New York has won three of its last four, earning its first victory in Indianapolis since April 2023. Three-time All-Star Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 24 points. Thomas Bryant started in place of the injured Myles Turner and had 18 points and nine rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin also had 18 points. But the Pacers never led after New York swung the game with a 10-0 second quarter run that allowed the Knicks to take a 68-60 halftime lead.

Scottie Barnes scored 33 points, Immanuel Quickley added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Gradey Dick added 17 points, including a clutch late 3-pointer. Barnes fed Ochai Agbaji for a layup with 1:32 left to put the Raptors up for good. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the 76ers (20-33) fell a season-worst 13 games under .500. Jared Butler had 15 points off the bench, and Paul George added 12. Tyrese Maxey had just five points on 1-for-9 shooting. He was 1 for 7 from 3-point range, where the 76ers finished 9 for 38 (23.7%).

Brandon Ingram has a $120 million extension from the Toronto Raptors before ever playing a game for them. The recently acquired forward agreed to the deal Tuesday, less than a week after the Raptors got him from the New Orleans Pelicans. Klutch Sports Group, Ingram’s agency, congratulated the 2020 All-Star and NBA’s Most Improved Player on his three-year extension in a post on X. Ingram has been out for two months with a sprained left ankle. The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft has averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, scoring at least 20 points per game in all six seasons.

The Chicago Bulls were missing so many open 3-pointers and layups that Nikola Vucevic decided to have a little fun against the Detroit Pistons. The two-time All-Star center raised his arms in mock celebration when he hit a short hook late in the first half. Fans got into it, too. Other than that, there wasn’t much for them to cheer. The Bulls got blown out 132-92 in their most lopsided loss of the season, and the final few weeks could be particularly rough for a transitioning team that traded two-time All-Star Zach LaVine prior to the deadline. Coach Billy Donovan says the Bulls “have to own it.” He says there are “no excuses.”

Kevin Durant has become the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. The Phoenix Suns All-Star reached the milestone on a free throw in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 119-112. The other players to reach the 30,000-point plateau in NBA history are LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

Ben Simmons has opened a new chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers, practicing with the team for the first time after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets. The former No. 1 pick is expected to make his debut either Wednesday at home against Memphis or Thursday at Utah. Simmons hasn't played since Feb. 1. He averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists in 33 games for the Nets this season. The three-time All-Star says he feels comfortable with his new team and is glad the Clippers view him as a point guard first. Simmons joins veterans Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell. He says he expects everyone to push each other to be better.

NFL

Kellen Moore is leaving the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for his first NFL head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. The 36-year-old Moore will join a Saints organization that's been floundering since the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and departure of Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season. Moore has been an offensive coordinator for six seasons with Dallas, the Los Angeles Charges and the Eagles. The Saints fired third-year coach Dennis Allen this past season with the team at 5-12. Moore oversaw the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL while playing to the strengths of star running back Saquon Barkley and a big offensive line.

MLB

Three months after the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained unhappy with some of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ remarks after they beat a sloppy New York team in five games for the title. Speaking at the start of spring training, Boone was asked whether his players took the comments personally. He says “probably a little bit” and adds “hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class." Los Angeles pitcher Joe Kelly said on his “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast the Dodgers entered each game saying: “Just let them throw the ball into the infield. They can’t make a play.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers went through a light workout and most of the usual superstars were out on the field, including National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. It’s been a short offseason for the franchise: The Dodgers hoisted the World Series trophy barely three months ago after beating the New York Yankees in five games. Los Angeles is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. The team’s ownership opened up its pocketbook during the offseason to add talent, signing two-time All-Star Blake Snell, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

SOCCER

Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory in its Champions League playoff against Manchester City. Bellingham sealed a stunning comeback for holder Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium after City had led 2-1. Former City academy player Brahim Diaz leveled the game in the 86th minute before Bellingham’s late winner silenced the home crowd. City had looked like taking a lead into the second leg at the Bernabeu next week after two goals from Erling Haaland. Paris Saint-Germain took a big step toward the round of 16 by beating Brest 3-0 and Juventus won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven. Borussia Dortmund won 3-0 win at Sporting Lisbon.

OLYMPICS

The U.S. is in a golden era of goaltending, with Boston’s Jeremy Swayman, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, Dallas’ Jake Oettinger and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko at the forefront of the country thriving at hockey’s most important position. It’s the biggest reason the Americans can realistically compete for gold at the 2026 Milan Olympics, which would be the first since 1980 but hardly a miracle. Instead, it’s the product of USA Hockey developing goalies at a young age through college and into the pros. The NHL-run 4 Nations Face-Off is a showcase of U.S. goaltending.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn freshman star Liam McNeeley hadn’t played in front of a crowd as hostile as the one the Huskies faced in Omaha, Nebraska. He found it inspiring. In what coach Dan Hurley called one of the best performances all season in college basketball, McNeeley scored a career-high 38 points in the Huskies' 70-66 victory over No. 24 Creighton. McNeeley said he had a blast. He drew motivation from the Creighton students heckling Hurley before and during the game. McNeeley said a shot at his coach is a shot at the team, so it fired him up.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

The Department of Education has taken another step in advancing the Trump administration’s new transgender policy for sports by asking the NCAA and a key high-school sports organization to restore titles, awards and records it says have been “misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.” The department sent a letter requesting the changes to the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA. The NCAA changed its participation policy to restrict competition in women’s sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports.

