New York State Parks saw record attendance in 2024

New York state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails saw a record number of visitors last year. According to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the sites recorded 88.3 million visitors in 2024. The tally marks a 5 percent increase over 2023 and 12 consecutive years of growth in visitation at state sites. New York State Parks says solar eclipse viewing events last year broke attendance records. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons about the achievement and other investments.