County Legislator Sam Fein enters race for Albany Chief City Auditor

Albany County Legislator Sam Fein is making a bid to be the next Albany Chief City Auditor.

Fein is a Democrat who represents the 6th Legislative District. The position of Chief City Auditor is currently held by Dorcey Applyrs, who is running for mayor after Kathy Sheehan decided not to seek a fourth term. During his nine-year tenure in the legislature Fein says he has worked to improve the lives of county residents.

"Especially some of the most underserved communities, like the South End, downtown Albany, Arbor Hill, neighborhoods that I represent," said Fein. "And, running for City Auditor now to bring the experience I have as a county legislator, experience working in the city auditor's office from 2016 to 2018 and my experience in state government, to really improve the way that city government works and improve the lives of residents for people throughout the city of Albany.”

The 34-year-old Fein promises to further extend the city auditor's mission to bring transparency, better technology and accountability to city hall. His first audit if elected could focus on Albany's unhoused.

"So I would audit what we're currently doing in city government to address issues of homelessness. You know, what types of programs do we currently have? The shelters in the city of Albany. What are they doing? And a lot of this would require coordination between Albany County as well as a lot of the stakeholders and nonprofits in the community," Fein said. "Basically look at what we're doing, what are the outcomes, and how and trying to drill down exactly what resources are needed. For example, permanent supportive housing. There's a lot of evidence from other cities that when you invest in permanent supportive housing, you not only help people get back on their feet and get in a home, but you actually save money in the long run. It's often budget neutral because of all the money you save in emergency services, shelter costs and other costs. Looking at solutions like that, as well as the resources, mental health resources, resources to help people find available apartments. There's a lot more we can do, and the auditor's office can use the data, data and research to make recommendations to address it."

Fein says he loves being a county legislator and is proud of his accomplishments, saying he's ready "to move up to the next level." He notes there are 1,000 vacant buildings in the city while the ranks of the homeless are increasing.

"I want to audit our affordable housing programs," said Fein. "Really look into what we're currently doing in terms of what tax incentives do we have for affordable housing? What types of outcomes are we getting from that? Looking at our zoning codes and look how we can improve a change our zoning codes to encourage the development of housing, and especially affordable housing."

Fein promises as city auditor he’ll “get out in the community to hear people's concerns” firsthand. He has twice run for the State Assembly’s 108th district seat held by John McDonald. He lost to McDonald in the 2020 Democratic primary and on the Working Families Party line in the general election. He cut short a 2022 bid for the seat after redistricting disqualified his candidacy.

Fein grew up in Massachusetts and moved to the Capital Region in 2008. The 2012 Union College grad says he will leave the county legislature and his job in the Senate, if elected, to focus fully on the auditor role.

Sheehan's Chief of Staff David Galin is also running for the post, as is former Albany Common Councilor John Rosenzweig.