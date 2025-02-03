WAMC Sports Report 2/3/25: K'Andre Miller gets go-ahead goal, Jonathan Quick gets 400th win as Rangers beat Golden Knights 4-2

NHL

Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots to get his 400th career win as the New York Rangers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists, Alexis Lafreniere also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists in his first home game since returning to the Rangers in a trade with Vancouver. New York snapped a three-game losing streak. Quick had 13 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and seven in the third become the first U.S.-born goalie to reach the 400-win mark. Jack Eichel scored two goals for Vegas, which lost its third straight. Adin Hill had 24 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe had his fourth career hat trick, Sam Reinhart scored his 31st goal and the Florida Panthers beat New York 6-3 on Sunday night to end the Islanders’ winning streak at seven games. Verhaeghe added an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s empty-netter for a four-point night. Reinhart also had an assist. Evan Rodrigues also scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves. Aleksander Barkov had three assists, and Gustav Forsling added two assists. Kyle MacLean, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Marc Gatcomb scored for the Islanders. Jakub Skarek stopped 27 shots.

Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists before leaving the game in the third period after taking a check to the head, and the Buffalo Sabres held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3. JJ Peterka, Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker also scored for the Sabres, who won their third in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves. Devils forward Stefan Noesen received a game misconduct penalty when he elbowed Thompson’s face at 5:11 into the third period. Paul Cotter scored two goals for the Devils. Jack Hughes had a short-handed goal 21 seconds after Noesen’s penalty to get the Devils within a goal.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for his second straight shutout, Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his NHL points lead and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 2-0 on Sunday push the Flyers’ scoreless streak to just over three games. Philadelphia has been shut out in three straight games and hasn’t scored since Scott Laughton’s empty-netter against New Jersey on Monday night. The Flyers have gone 180 minutes, 15 seconds without a goal. MacKinnon has 20 goals and a league-high 60 assists for 80 points, three more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Sam Girard also scored. Girard opened the scoring with his third of the season midway through the second period. McKinnon scored with 2:32 left in the period on the first power play of the game.

Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:49 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano scored 40 seconds apart in the second period for the Ducks. They have won four of five. Killorn had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Dostal made 21 saves. Joel Armia scored a short-handed goal and Christian Dvorak added a power-play goal in the first period for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault stopped 19 shots.

Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals in the final 8:38 as the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Sunday. Dadonov’s tie-breaking deflection was confirmed via video review for not having his stick above the crossbar. He added a wraparound goal with 4:13 left. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist while Mason Marchment and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Stars, who have won five consecutive games. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves. Cole Sillinger, Adam Fantilli and Ivan Provorov scored for the Blue Jackets, who had three one-goal leads. They lost after winning their three previous games — all in overtime. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 34 shots.

Jordan Kyrou broke a tie on a slap shot at 7:13 of the third period, Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Utah Hockey Club 2-1 on Sunday night to end a four-game losing streak. Alexandre Texier opened the scoring for the Blues late in the first period. St. Louis beat Utah for the first time this season after losing two previous meetings. Michael Kesselring tied it for Utah early in the third. Connor Ingram made 27 saves as Utah dropped it third straight at home. Texier threaded the puck between Ingram’s legs off a wrist shot with 2:19 left in the first. Kesselring tied it at 3:27 of the third on a long-distance slap shot.

Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal of the night with 4:18 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings edged the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night. DeBrincat and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings in regulation, helping Detroit extend its win streak to six straight. Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots. Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Canucks with his 14th goal of the season and Filip Chytil forced overtime midway through the third period when he buried his first in a Vancouver jersey. Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for a Vancouver side that played without captain Quinn Hughes.

Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and the Flames held on to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Morgan Frost also scored and Dan Vlader stopped 27 shots as Calgary retained possession of the second wild card in the Western Conference. Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Joey Daccord finished with 32 saves.

NBA

Jayson Tatum scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 26-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-110. Tatum added 11 assists and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds and six assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points and Derrick White added 17. Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points in the first half to help put the 76ers up by 23 at the break. Maxey finished with 34 points, his fifth straight 30-point game and 14th consecutive game of 28 or more. Kelly Oubre had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 15 assists as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Chicago Bulls 127-119 on Sunday. The Pistons overcame a triple-double from Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Cunningham, named to his first All-Star team earlier this week, didn’t have his best shooting night, going 10 for 23 from the floor and 2 for 6 on 3-pointers, but created easy baskets for his teammates all game. Jalen Duren added 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, while sixth-man Malik Beasley scored 19. Coby White led Chicago with 22 points, while Josh Giddey added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers ran up the score on the undermanned, overmatched Mavericks. Cleveland scored 91 points — matching the third most in a first half in NBA history — and rolled to 144-101 win over Dallas, which was not at full strength because of injuries and after trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier Sunday. The NBA-best Cavs set several franchise records, including 26 3-pointers and 50 points in a quarter. Cleveland also tied its record for 3s in a half by making 16 in the first 24 minutes. The Mavericks were missing three starters because of injuries, including Kyrie Irving.

RJ Barrett scored 20 points, Jakob Poeltl had 10 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-108 for their eighth win in the past 10 games. Gradey Dick had 18 points and Scottie Barnes scored 15 as the Raptors snapped a five-game losing streak against the Clippers. James Harden had 25 points and Ivica Zubac scored 18 for the Clippers, who lost for the first time in three games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 37 points and the Memphis Grizzlies continued their recent mastery of Milwaukee with a 132-119 victory over the Bucks. Memphis has won its last seven meetings with the Bucks. Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant missed a second straight game due to a sore right shoulder. Milwaukee lost for the fourth time in five games despite getting 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine games.

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal was announced Sunday after trade talks that took place over about a month and were kept extremely tight-lipped. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal. The trade may come at a serious price for Doncic, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million.

Luka Doncic released an emotional farewell to Dallas on the same day a trade sending him from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in a swap for fellow All-NBA player Anthony Davis was finalized. Doncic said in a letter to the city Sunday that he “wanted so badly to bring you a championship” and that he thought he’d spend his career in Dallas.

Victor Wembanyama has a new point guard. De’Aaron Fox is on his way out of Sacramento and headed to San Antonio. Fox is one of the centerpieces of a three-team trade agreed to by three teams. The deal sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls. That's according to two people with knowledge of the discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has yet to be approved by the league.

Fans at a Toronto Raptors game have continued an emerging trend of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada. Fans of the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem Sunday after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. Those instances happened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality. Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada. U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events.

NFL

Not long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were the plucky underdog that hadn't been to the Super Bowl in five decades. But times have certainly changed around the NFL. Next week, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, trying to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third consecutive year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and even coach Andy Reid are showing up everywhere, whether it be television advertisements, made-for-TV events or even game shows. The result of the success and the oversaturation is this: That one-time underdog is suddenly the NFL juggernaut that NFL fans love to hate.

Olympic sprinting champion Noah Lyles says he wants to race Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill next. The 100-meter gold medalist in Paris celebrated his victory in the 60 meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday by pulling the bib off his back and showing the message: “Tyreek Could Never.” That's a response to Hill claiming on a podcast in August that he could beat Lyles in a race. Lyles told NBC after the race that he accepted the challenge. Hill responded on social media: “Get a load of this guy.”

SKIING

Lindsey Vonn has faced a lot of second guessing about her comeback to ski racing at age 40 this season. Maybe it’s the speeds in downhill that exceed 80 mph. Or maybe it’s because no woman of her caliber had ever done it before. Even though plenty of men have competed successfully in ski racing beyond 40. As Vonn prepares to compete in the world championships starting this week she says the reason she came back is that she loves ski racing and that with a new titanium knee she hasn't “felt this good in a long, long time.”

GOLF

Rory McIlroy brought some life to a sleepy start to the PGA Tour season. Combine his appeal with the glorious views of Pebble Beach, and he delivered a command performance. McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two shots with a 66. He pulled away from a pack of contenders with two birdies early on the back nine. And then he effectively sealed it by smashing a drive and hitting 7-iron to 25 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th. McIlroy won for the 27th time on the PGA Tour. Shane Lowry birdied the 18th to finish second.

NASCAR

NASCAR returned to its roots with a fight-free preseason exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium and a popular victory with Chase Elliott winning The Clash on Sunday night. Elliott won his heat Saturday night to start from the pole and essentially dominate on the quarter-mile track where NASCAR's Cup Series last raced in 1971. NASCAR’s reigning most popular driver won The Clash for the first time in his career and joined his father, Bill, as winner of the unofficial season-opener. Bill Elliott won The Clash in 1987 and then parlayed that victory into a win in the Daytona 500 one week later. Chase Elliott gets his chance to repeat his father’s dominance when NASCAR’s season officially opens Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

NCAA

Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Siena 84 Quinnipiac 75

Iona 87 Fairfield 64

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia 70 Syracuse 67

UMass 60 LaSalle 50

UConn 101 Butler 59

