Governor Scott discusses Vermont’s climate goals and tax proposals during latest briefing

Vermont Governor Phil Scott held a weekly briefing today, two days after delivering his budget address, with a focus on climate and tax policy proposals.

Scott opened his briefing offering condolences on behalf of all Vermonters to the victims and families of the plane crash in Washington D.C.

“We don’t know all the details but we do know the lives of many families changed forever last night. Our heavy hearts and thoughts are with all involved in this incredibly difficult time,” Scott said.

The Republican then focused on the bills he plans to put before legislators, stressing they continue his focus on affordability. His current discussion targeted the state’s climate goals that have been set in legislation. Scott said there is a need to reduce emissions, but the state must implement a sensible timeline that doesn’t harm Vermonters financially.

“So I’ll direct the Agency of Natural Resources to create a plan that outlines the steps needed to meet the 2050 goal including how much it will cost,” Scott said. “And being one of the highest taxed states in the nation we need to find ways to offer relief for those who need it most. That’s why I’ve proposed a $13.5 million tax package. The bottom line is we need to keep affordability at the center of everything we do this year.”

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says the administration will pursue changes to the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act and the Climate Superfund Act. One provision the administration is seeking to repeal is the right to sue if the state does not meet reduction goals.

“The broad nature of the current provision has already drawn the first of many possible lawsuits. Ironically, in advancing specious arguments that we are not doing enough to address climate change, advocates are drawing taxpayer resources and staff time away from implementation and into the courtroom,” Moore maintained. “Next, we are proposing to restructure the relationship between the Climate Council and state agencies by adjusting the composition of the council and the scope of its work. Additionally, our proposal would remove the council’s authority to direct ANR (Agency of Natural Resources) to promulgate rules. Under our proposal the council would make recommendations, but decision making would be returned to the Legislature and the governor about whether and when to engage in rulemaking.”

Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio outlined the tax relief package the governor is proposing.

“In the first of the four policies the governor is proposing to expand Vermont’s Child Tax Credit to families with children up to age 6. Second, the governor proposes that we expand Vermont’s Earned Income Tax Credit. Third, the governor is proposing to expand the tax break for Vermont seniors by increasing the exemption for income tax on Social Security payments by $5,000. When we discuss this expansion in Vermont it’s important to remember that as workers look to where they retire, they have their choice of 41 states that don’t tax Social Security at all, including Vermont’s regional neighbors of New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts. And the final proposal in the tax relief package is to fully exempt military pensions and survivors’ benefits from Vermont state tax,” reported Bolio.

Scott expressed confidence his tax proposals would be palatable to the legislature’s Democratic majority in part because they are considered an anti-poverty tool.

