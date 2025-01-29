New York state gets a failing grade for funding tobacco prevention programs in annual American Lung Association report

The American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report gives New York a failing grade for funding tobacco prevention programs.

Year to year New York traditionally receives mixed grades in the report, but for several hasn't been able to rise above Grade F in funding tobacco prevention and "quit smoking" programs.

Michael Seilback serves as Assistant Vice President for nationwide advocacy for the American Lung Association.

“New York, once again, has a report card which has some highlights and some low lights. We do very well when it comes to passing laws that aim to reduce tobacco use. And so we we've had a strong smoke free air law for decades now, and we have, you know, pretty good laws on the books when it comes to the size of our tobacco tax and making sure that New Yorkers have tools to help them quit their tobacco addiction when they're ready. The biggest negative on our State of Tobacco Control report is New York's failure to adequately fund its tobacco control program,” Seilback said.

Pulmonologist David Hill chairs ALA's board of directors. “Part of the reason we're so concerned is that tobacco industry continues to innovate and develop new addictive products to get the next generation hooked on their products, and this is going to continue to cause significant health problems and lead to death for people,” said Hill.

Seilback contends it’s imperative New York state bolster its Tobacco Control Program.

"This program, which was funded at approximately $40 million at one point, under Governor George Pataki, the program was funded on more than double that, at $85 million. And we know that the need is still there. So we're hopeful. The governor, in her executive budget, proposed level funding. So that's a very good thing. We want to make sure when the legislature passes the budget that it happens."

Seilback says New York gets an A for the strength of its smokefree workplace laws. It receives a B in two categories: level of state tobacco taxes and coverage and access to services to quit tobacco, and a Grade D in its efforts to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

Seilback says e-cigarette use is the top driver of tobacco use in New York and across the country. The Association is calling on the state to tighten laws regarding their sale, as well as prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

"As long as we have a marketplace which allows some really crazy flavors, we know that it's going to keep attracting kids," said Seilback. "That's why cigarettes are not allowed to be flavored anymore. Even the federal government recognized that that was something that shouldn't be allowed, and now we're playing catch up on all these other tobacco products."

In August the Albany Common Council unanimously passed an ordinance setting guidelines for new smoke and vape shops prohibiting them from opening up within 1,000 feet of each other, 500 feet from a school and 250 feet from a religious institution.

Simona Fish with Capital District Tobacco-Free Communities says high tobacco retailer density in low-income communities contributes to higher youth tobacco use rates and greater failure rates for adult smokers trying to quit.

"Based on 2023 observations that our organization did, there are 90 licensed tobacco retailers located within 1,500 feet of a school in Albany, and 71 of those are located in the city of Albany," Fish said.

In September the Albany County Legislature announced the Quit Using Inhalants & Tobacco Act to limit the number of licensed tobacco retailers. Democratic County Legislator Sam Fein of the 6th district says Local Law P is on the Health Committee's Thursday agenda.

The New York State Department of Health did not immediately comment on the report. The agency does have a tobacco prevention agenda. According to its website, the program's strategic actions combined with local and state legislation have led to several positive outcomes including restrictions on smoking and vaping in most places of employment and other public spaces and an end to the use of tobacco product coupons and discounts along with increased retailer penalties for tobacco sales violations.