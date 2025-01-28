New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $110 million in housing funding in Schenectady

On a visit to Schenectady Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced new investments of more than $100 million for projects located in certified Pro-Housing Communities.

According to the state, Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to modestly increase their housing supply.

Speaking at Schenectady County Community College, Hochul says her new $252 billion budget proposal would build on existing incentives, allocating an additional $110 million in infrastructure funding. The Democrat says more communities are in line to join.

"So 270 certified now, approaching 300, are saying that we are willing to do this for our state and for our communities," said Hochul. "I just want to highlight one place, Columbia County, where housing prices have skyrocketed since the pandemic. We have parts of our state that were undiscovered, except by local residents, until the pandemic. A lot of people fled New York City, and they came up the Hudson Valley. They came along these Erie Canal communities. So what happened was that just drove up demand for housing, and people could charge more, and that just priced so many families out of existence. And so we wanted to make sure that we have done everything we can, and what we've done is included them, and I want to thank them for stepping up, because they've now demonstrated the commitment that it takes to do exactly what we're talking about."

Hochul says the city of Poughkeepsie is receiving $1.6 million for its partnership with Habitat for Humanity, for an innovative housing initiative using modular construction techniques. Hochul says the sole solution to the housing crunch is to build more.

The pro-housing designation incentive program comes after a previous plan by the governor to add 800,000 new housing units fell apart during the 2023 legislative session.

Democratic state Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara represents the 111th district. "It starts with investments in affordable housing, child care and family support services. These are the tools that families need so that we can build a bright future. These investments are investments that have a real, lasting impact on the lives of so many people. This about so much more than housing. It's about creating neighborhoods that support people," Santabarbara said.

Schenectady Community Action Program is receiving nearly $5 million for a new building to house a child care center, program space and administrative offices. Its services include supportive housing and individual and family crisis intervention.

Dan Beck is the Director of Grant Writing, Compliance & Communications for the Schenectady Community Action Program.

"SCAP is is really grateful to the governor for recognizing the importance of the SCAP campus project and investing in the city of Schenectady, the SCAP campus will create a community hub where affordable housing, childcare, employment, services and Family Support Services will be co located, and all of that will be towards the goal of improving the quality of life for residents in Schenectady County," said Beck.

Hochul says the new site is in a state-designated child care desert and will provide new classrooms for comprehensive child care slots.

"What they're taking is a vacant lot and turning into a neighborhood hub, with housing that's affordable and child care. That's the power of this program. We're not telling you how to do this. We're saying 'you bring us your vision and we'll make it happen.' In Utica, we're investing $3 million in a THRIVE Cornhill project, turning two vacant lots into a vibrant community, impact community. It'll have a gym and have a grocery store, and, of course, it'll have housing. That's what I'm talking about. For a smaller community, this is everything. This can take blight and turn it into something that is magnificent. So we're very, very excited about this," Hochul said.