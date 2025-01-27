SUNY Plattsburgh assistant soccer coach dies in car crash

A man who died in a car crash Saturday morning was the SUNY Plattsburgh assistant men’s soccer coach.

State Police say 63-year-old Geoffrey Spear of Peru, NY lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado due to a medical event. His vehicle left the road and stuck a telephone pole and then a tree. Despite lifesaving efforts by troopers and EMS, Spear died at the scene.

Spear has spent nearly three decades as SUNY Plattsburgh’s assistant men’s soccer coach and was primarily responsible for goalkeeper training. A graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and Springfield College in Massachusetts, he had also served as a state evaluator for the Olympic Development Program.

SUNY Plattsburgh Associate Director of Communications Gerianne Downs says the campus is “shocked and very saddened, to say the least”

