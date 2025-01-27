Report finds record tourism spending in Vermont

The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has released a study on the impact of tourism on the state.

The new study by Tourism Economics says 15.8 million visitors to the state spent a record $4 billion on goods and services in 2023. That spending represents 9.3 percent of Vermont’s Gross Domestic Product and is higher than the 2022 national state average of 3 percent.

The study also determined that tourism supports more than 31,000 jobs or 9 percent of the state workforce. The study also outlines for the first time county-specific data on spending and employment in the tourism sector.