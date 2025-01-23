© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Coalition of states reaches settlement in Purdue Pharma opioid case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM EST
Vermont Attorney General's logo on a podium
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Attorney General's logo on a podium

A bipartisan coalition of states has reached a $7.4 billion settlement in principle with members of the Sackler family and their former company Purdue Pharma over their role in the opioid crisis.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark says under the Sacklers’ leadership Purdue invented, manufactured, and aggressively marketed opioid products for decades, which caused addiction and overdose deaths across the country. The settlement is the largest to date and comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a prior multistate settlement.

If approved, Vermont will receive an immediate payment of over $22 million. It will also make public more than 30 million documents related to the Sacklers’ and Purdue’s opioid business.

Other states involved in the settlement include New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Oregon, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Tags
News Vermont Attorney GeneralVermont Attorney General Charity ClarkOpioid SettlementPurdue PharmaSackleropioid crisisOpioidsOpioid DeathsOpioid Lawsuits
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More