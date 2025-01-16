City of Schenectady coasting toward 25 mph speed limit starting March 1

The city of Schenectady is one step closer to lowering the citywide speed limit to 25 miles per hour.

The Schenectady City Council is poised to take action on cutting the speed limit to 25 mph.

Democratic Councilwoman Carmel Patrick says the panel has mulled over the issue for the last couple of years.

"It is probably the number one concern that I hear about from residents on a weekly basis," said Patrick.

Monday city council meeting included residents supporting the proposal. Suzanne Unger is a member of the Stockade Association and a board member of the Schenectady Heritage Foundation.

"Speeding is a problem in every neighborhood and area of the city. In the Stockade, we continue to see an increase in visitors year round. A lower speed limit will make this area attraction safer and more desirable. Lower speed limits will improve walkability and further connect city neighborhoods. The response to our concerns has always been 'we need to do a study.' I congratulate you on the completion of a recent traffic study. I was thrilled to see your consultant's presentation to the council several weeks ago. I was even happier to hear his recommendation to lower the speed limit throughout the city with only a few exceptions," Unger said.

Mary Jo Zarkowski addressed the council as a "concerned pedestrian."

"What I have observed is that drivers have little regard for following traffic signals, pedestrians in the crosswalk, and anything that interferes with their ability to get to wherever they are going, it can be downright dangerous to a pedestrian even when one is following traffic rules. I have been cursed at, flipped off and subjected to derision and on belief that I am trying to get across the street by those who are driving. I support the city in passing this initiative," said Zarkowski.

The speed limit along Maxon Road Extension and portions of Erie Boulevard and State Street would be kept at 30 mph.

Resident Tracy Collins asked the panel point blank "Why don't you enforce [the current] speed limit?"

"Commercial vehicles, delivery trucks, garbage trucks, city and private hydrovac trucks, etc., are driving over the speed limit and obviously overweight because they are rattling and shaking houses destroying the roads. The black top around manhole covers, sewer grates are sinking. Sidewalks are buckling. Enforce the laws currently in place. You ask the state and federal governments for grant money on the roads. But important, without enforcing the speed limit and weight limit, you are creating. You are creating part of the problem," Collins said.

The neighboring city of Albany reduced its speed limit to 25 mph on January 1st. Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is a Democrat:

"I appreciate everyone coming out their thoughts on the change in the speed limit, which I believe is going to have clearly a positive impact on the community. It's had results in other cities, and Schenectady is just following in that pattern,” McCarthy said.

It's expected the council will vote on the measure at its next meeting, January 27th. The new limit would go into effect in the spring.