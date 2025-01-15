Former Vermont Gov. Thomas Salmon dies at 92

A former Vermont governor has died.

Governor Thomas Salmon, a Democrat who served two terms from 1973 until 1977, died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Governor Phil Scott paid tribute to the state’s former leader on Wednesday.

“While I didn’t know him well, I know he served during the nation’s most challenging times. His efforts on behalf of Vermonters are worthy of our gratitude, remembrance and respect," Scott said. "My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Salmon served in the Vermont House before being elected governor. In 1991 he was appointed interim President of the University of Vermont and then served as permanent president from 1993 to June 1997. He later was chair of the board of Green Mountain Power.

