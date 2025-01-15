Burlington, Vermont Progressives caucus to choose candidates for city Town Meeting Day races

Burlington, Vermont Progressives caucused over the weekend to choose candidates in the City Council district ward races for the March 4th Town Meeting Day election.

The Burlington City Council is composed of eight wards and four district seats. On Town Meeting Day voters choose councilors in the four district seats.

Burlington Progressive Party co-chair Nick Brown told those attending the caucus that Burlington needs courageous leadership to tackle the root causes of the city’s most pressing issues.

“Today we have two parties that I think recognize largely the same problems in our city, but we have very different solutions to those problems and the way that we build our city is critical as we go forward. And at this moment the stakes are so high,” Brown said. “As noted at the Democratic caucus, Progressives have never held both the mayor's office and a majority on the council at the same time. But with so much on the line we can't afford business as usual. This is our opportunity to flip the council, lead with a bold vision and govern to make Burlington a city where everyone can thrive.”

A review of the rules and procedures was outlined. Progressive Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak then told the caucus that the Town Meeting Day vote is a critical moment in what comes next for the city.

“It is an exciting time. There is a lot of change afoot here in the city of Burlington. And we need candidates like the candidates who are in front of you today as nominees to be able to help move this work forward, this work that I have started in collaboration with the Progressive councilors on city council and at times Democrats on council as well,” the Mayor said. “I'm very impressed with the caliber of candidates that the party is presenting to all of you to consider for your support. These candidates really align with the core commitments and values of the Vermont Progressive Party, which is a clear commitment to economic, social and racial justice. The momentum is here. I need to keep this momentum going as your mayor and I really need partners who are sitting at that table with me from the city council to keep building, keep pushing Burlington to a place where we can thrive.”

Nominating speeches were made and then each candidate had an opportunity to speak. Kathy Olwell was nominated in the East District.

“Burlington, just like this country, is in a very precarious situation, increased poverty, homelessness, unchecked mental illness are often leading to drug and alcohol abuse and a tax structure which cannot and does not give us enough funding to deal with these human needs,” noted Olwell.

Olwell will face Democrat Allie Schacter.

Incumbent Melo Grant was again chosen to represent Progressives in the Central District.

“I am seeking the Progressive nomination to run for re-election, because there is still so much to be done. These first almost two years have really gone by very, very quickly. The learning curve is so deep,” Grant said.

Grant is currently running unopposed.

South District nominee Jennifer Monroe Zakaras was unopposed for her endorsement.

“Like so many, I share the serious concerns we all have about housing affordability and substance use crises in town. The question is how do we solve them? My daughter Mia will be graduating from high school in about 10 years and I find myself asking what kind of a city will Burlington be at that point and what choices can we make today that's going to set us on a path of prosperity and well-being for all of us,” pondered Zakaras.

Zakaras will face Democrat Ranjit “Buddy” Singh, who is running in the South District race after Democratic incumbent Joan Shannon decided not to run for re-election.

The North District Progressive candidate dropped out of the race, leaving Democrat Mark Barlow currently unopposed.