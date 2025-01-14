Berkshire legislators lay out expectations, hopes for Healey’s second State of the Commonwealth

The all-Democrat delegation includes one state senator and three state representatives for the westernmost region of Massachusetts.

State Senator Paul Mark of the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District previously served for over a decade as a state representative before ascending to the legislature’s upper chamber in 2023. He says the coming second term of Republican President-Elect Donald Trump will weigh heavily on Healey’s remarks.

“I think she's going to talk a lot about Washington, and that's good," Mark told WAMC. "When she was the attorney general, she did a lot of response to things that she felt was unfair. And so, I think as Massachusetts, the way things are looking, we're going to want to be outspoken as to, these are the values of Massachusetts, we're not going to change them because of what's going on in Washington, we're going to reinforce what we believe in. And that's important, but I'd also like to see maybe a little more, stronger goal, advocacy for day-to-day stuff in Massachusetts. Like, they've done a great job on housing, they've done a great job on helping us develop a really good economic development bill, maybe a little bit more on transportation I'd like to see out of the governor's office- You know, that kind of thing. I'm interested to hear what she has to say.”

Tricia Farley-Bouvier represents the 2nd Berkshire District in the State House.

“I think the Governor has to address a few things- One, her particular plans for Massachusetts, how she's going to take the work that was accomplished in the last legislative term and continue it forward," she said. "Because, you know, again, for example, the example of housing- We've made a start, but we've got more work to do. And you know, what was unfinished and needs a restart. But then, how are we going to, as Massachusetts, protect and support the people of the commonwealth, given the new administration down in DC, and I cannot think of a better person to be at the helm of this state than Governor Maura Healey.”

For Leigh Davis of the 3rd Berkshire District, Healey’s address will be her first state of the commonwealth as a newly minted legislator following her swearing-in earlier this month.

“I want to hear about being equitable," Davis told WAMC. "So, regional equity, and I know that the Berkshires is valued for many things- Obviously, we have our culture, we have our tourism, we have our beautiful natural resources. But I want to make sure that they really understand that we have so much to offer here and that we're valued. So, I'm going to be looking for having discussions with the administration and ensuring that they remember us when the money starts flowing and this rainy-day fund, this $9 billion that we have. that some of that fund goes to Western Massachusetts and helps us help ourselves. So, whether that’s additional investment in transportation or roads or bridges, or helping us more with our schools, or really bringing a new industry here. When the mills closed down, we really haven't had something to replace that industry. So, I'm going to be looking forward to the administration helping us be stronger and more vital, and bringing that vitality back to this region that we once had.”

Davis is a rare new voice among Berkshire legislators after her predecessor Smitty Pignatelli retired after 11 terms.

“The Berkshire delegation- You know, I'm not reinventing anything," Davis continued. "So, they've been on this path for a long time, stressing the importance of regional equity, but I think the time has come that they- Especially with the climate change. We have resources, we're the lungs of the commonwealth, so we're going to help them seek their goal on getting net zero gas emissions. So, there's a lot that we have to offer, and I really hope that the administration takes a second look at us, and with the Berkshire delegation is behind us, and looks to us for innovation and for leading the way in terms of sustainability.”

Healey’s address will be heard live on WAMC Thursday at 7 from the State House in Boston.