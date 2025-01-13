New chamber, new district for Capital Region state Senator Pat Fahy

As the New York state legislative session begins, the Capital Region’s 46th district has its first new Senator in decades.

Taking the reins from longtime Senator Neil Breslin, who retired after 28 years, fellow Democrat Pat Fahy says transitioning after 12 years in the Assembly has been a little bit overwhelming — in a good way.

"And I'm excited," said Fahy. "There's always so much to be done, and I'm as motivated as effort to continue to tackle each of the challenges, whether what we have here in the region or across the state."

Fahy says she'll pick up where Senator Breslin left off while continuing work on the initiatives she had in the Assembly, working with her 109th district sucessor Gabriella Romero and long-time legislative partner John McDonald of the 108th.

Her top priorities include a decade-long effort to restore Wadsworth Lab to its former glory as a national epicenter of health, science and technological research at its new home on the Harriman Campus in uptown Albany.

"When Governor Cuomo first proposed consolidating it, initially it was going over to the east campus in Rensselaer," Fahy said. "So the first fight was on that. Then the fight was on funding, because during COVID we got wind that there was a talk of moving it down to Long Island. So that's been a multi, multi year effort. Probably the second longest is the Children's Museum, followed by the 787 work and even short term rental. I've had a lot of bills. I also have some on pre-K that I've had for about 10 years to change the start date of kindergarten and free pre-K transportation. But bottom line is, on some of these, some of these regional projects, I just want us to get out of the 1960s here, it is hindering our economic growth. So that's the theme. Let's get out of the 1960s let's get into the 21st century. And let's let's think bigger."

Fahy says she'll also continue her effort to transform Interstate 787.

"So that we can reconnect Albany and the region with its greatest natural resource, the mighty Hudson River," said Fahy. "That means going over it with park space, going under it, connect, unearth the original lock one of the canal, the Erie Canal, and then taking down as much of it because it's underutilized. 787 was an underutilized expressway when it was built, and it's even more underutilized now. So that we're anxious to hear more on and we're very encouraged with the early designs that have come out."

The Senator also has several initiatives focusing on the city of Albany.

"I've had an eight year obsession, if you will, with creating a Children's Science Museum," Fahy said. "And I'm encouraged that state ed is really stepping up. We were able to get them ten million in last year's budget. And I'm hearing the governor is also very interested in the State Museum, which, again, to make a Children's Science Museum there. So very encouraged that we're going to continue to work on the port of Albany, looking for those hundreds of jobs. St. Rose. We've got to revitalize that. And I'm very encouraged that the authority, the Pine Hills Authority, now has control. So there's a host of things. We're also looking working with the mayor, on 1000 housing units and and a potential soccer stadium. So there's lots of good things on the horizon that will reverberate through out the region, particularly those jobs at the port. Strengthening St. Rose, which educated students throughout upstate New York. So lots of encouraging things, and in the meantime, we have work to do. Thankfully, the governor signed the short term rental bill that I had for seven years with Senator Hinchey, and I think that's going to give us some transparency as we try to tackle this housing issue. We must grow our housing. It is really holding us back economically, not just here in the region, but throughout the state and actually throughout the country."

Fahy says she also has mission to tackle affordability, echoing calls by Governor Kathy Hochul.

"Well, affordability means inflation," said Fahy. "We are still paying for the effects of the invasion of Ukraine, the and what that did to inflation, as well as, what the after effects of COVID, if you will, and all the issues related to that. I just left as hardest thing of running for the Senate was giving up the higher education chair. We had a the largest expansion in the TAP program, tuition assistance program to make college more affordable, largest expansion in almost a quarter century. So now middle income and lower income families will at least get some minimum grant through that program. So we've been focused on affordability for a long time before it became a buzzword. And it's the same with my, from the day I entered, I've said everything ties into jobs, education and education, slash workforce.

Fahy says jobs and education can help address the state’s lagging population growth.

"It's all tied directly to the investments that we make at SUNY, CUNY and all the wonderful private colleges we have right here and throughout the state. So internships matter. That will keep students, and the numbers are quite profound, especially at CUNY. Students coming out of CUNY, I want to say it's, it's 80, 90% end up staying in New York. So the bottom line is, we've got to make those investments. We've got to get them the internship so they're not going out of state, and they're staying here, working here, and building our future workforce. We, here in the Capital Region, are defying the odds. We have a job growth in this area. Some of it is because of early investments on semiconductor you know, we've made critical investments on AI research. We are growing jobs right here. Our manufacturing base is growing, again, defying the odds, but we've got to have the workforce to go along with it," said Fahy.

One of Fahy's assignments in her new role is an appointment to the Agriculture committee.

"I've done a lot on craft beverages, which are often the artisanal craft beverages and food that you've heard me talk a lot about with helping to support our restaurants. That's the the most recent bill signed was the cider shipments to allow us to do exports as well as imports of cider. And now distilleries. It's been a multi billion dollar growth industry just in the last 10 years. So I'm looking looking forward to do more in the ag industry that will again allow us to save farms, as well as grow these small farms - and then work at growing the industries that have really helped them. Some of them thrive, but we still have challenges there, and it also helps us meet our climate goals. And when I say climate, I include clean water. We know clean water matters. We see what's happened in LA, a whole host of reasons on those fires. But water has and lack of access to it has certainly been a factor. So we want to make sure that we are we have smart growth, and that we continue to make the critical investments in in our farms, in our land, our water."

Fahy will attend Tuesday’s State of the State address by Hochul, which will be carried live on WAMC at 1 p.m..

"Clearly, we've got some prison work to do, on prison reforms, there's and then look at continued challenges on climate change. So we're never without our challenges, Dave, but I'm encouraged that despite what's going on at the national level with an incoming president that I did not support, we in New York will continue to be a beacon of hope, and I hope a beacon focused on the future, not on playing defense," Fahy said.