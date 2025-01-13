Members of Vermont Air Guard deploy to Japan

More than 200 airmen from the Vermont National Guard have been deployed to Japan.

The Vermont Guard says the deployment, which includes equipment and F-35 aircraft, is part of a planned rotation to support operations and train in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deployment will last several months. Governor Phil Scott acknowledged their departure during his inaugural address last week.

“Let’s remember the hundreds of men and women in our National Guard who are away from their families and far from home. A large number of them were deployed this past week," Scott said. "I met with a group that was leaving and assured them we would do our very best to take care of their families while they focus on their mission.”

The Vermont Guard will participate in Exercise Cope North, a multilateral joint exercise and the largest in that region.

More than a third of the Vermont Air Guard is now deployed worldwide.

