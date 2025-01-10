New York state lawmakers readying for governor’s State of the State Tuesday

Now that the new session has begun, New York state lawmakers are gearing up for Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address Tuesday.

As she prepares for her fourth State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul has been promoting what she calls an “affordability agenda.” It comes after Republicans gains November’s national elections in which voters cited the cost of living near the top of their concerns.

Newly minted Democratic Assemblymember Gabriella Romero of the 109th district says she's disappointed with Hochul's first proposal: a tax rebate check for most New Yorkers. It would make $3 billion in direct payments to some 8.6 million taxpayers statewide. Single taxpayers earning up to $150,000 per year would receive $300 while joint tax filers earning up to $300,000 per year would get $500.

"That is not a good use of taxpayer dollars, when we could be using that millions and millions of dollars in a way that could be invested more appropriately, that average and everyday New Yorkers could be seeing investments in a way that is not just necessarily a one shot $300 check, but they could see real, actual investments, not necessarily in a one shot $300 check, but maybe in a way that could help them get free, universal childcare, in a way that's more accessible and available to them ," said Romero.

44th district Republican Senator Jim Tedisco says state government under Hochul shouldn't be challenging residents to the point they're packing up and moving out. He says while taxes may be a "neccessary evil," he hopes the governor will focus on public safety, cost of living and the economy. Tedisco is among Republicans taking aim at the new congestion pricing program to toll drivers entering lower Manhattan.

"And to put a $9 charge to travel into one of the greatest cities, not only in the state, in this nation, but in the world, is really saying that you're not listening. You're deaf to what the constituents are saying. And the most important thing we are our public servants. So you can be an elected official, but as a public servant, you're a representative, and representative has to listen to their constituents," Tedisco said.

Democratic State Assemblymember Phil Steck of the 110th district agrees that affordability is an appropriate focus.

"I think unfortunately, the state, from time to time, makes it harder for people, and I think we've got to get past bureaucracy and focus on, you know, what we can do to make middle class people feel comfortable and not under economic duress," said Steck.

108th district Assemblymember John McDonald would like to see the governor prioritize "kitchen table issues."

"The opportunities for individuals that have a good quality education to go to higher education if they choose to, by the same token to make sure that we have the opportunity to teach them trades so they can become self-sustaining and being able to work and contribute to society. And I know that continues to be a focus. Safety. Public safety is a continued challenge. It's something that, in spite of the fact that statistics say one thing, people feel differently, and therefore we need to be very strategic on putting forward committee meaningful changes that are going to help address the public concerns," McDonald said.

The State of the State is Tuesday, January 14 1 p.m. in the Hart Theater at the Egg in Albany. It will be carried live on WAMC.