Amid ongoing staff misconduct scandals, Pittsfield High students defend community, call out racism at school committee meeting

It’s been a rough winter for Pittsfield High School. Since dean of students Lavante Wiggins was arrested on federal charges of alleged large-scale cocaine trafficking in December, other staffers have been put on leave amid investigations into misconduct claims. While the situation has been a lightning rod for dismay, anger, and frustration across Pittsfield, PHS students came to Wednesday night’s school committee meeting to offer their own perspective.

“There's kind of been a lot going on at PHS, and I'm just here to say a couple things about our community that I've just I've noticed the outside world is perceiving differently," said 10th grader Ben Glockner. “Right now, our school is going through, obviously, a lot, but from what I’ve personally seen, I don't think our community has ever been stronger, and I just don't think people are getting that. Everyone, from what I've heard – I mean, even over winter break talking to my family – it's only been negative after negative, and I'm just kind of here to reinforce that everything is still kind of- It's great at PHS and, yeah. For an example, before the last day of winter break at our school, we had a pep rally, and it was- I was kind of joking my friends after it, I was like, why was I inspired? But I truly felt inspired, because it just amazed me how our community could come together and just embrace the change. And I know it can be hard for people, but I don't know, it was amazing to me.”

In contrast, another student came to talk about the racial dimension of the situation.

“Like the other students here today, I care deeply about my school, but I want to talk about something that has been weighing heavily on me and many others," said 15-year-old Jess Perry. "PHS has experienced its share of negativity, and unfortunately, a significant part of that has come in a form of racial comments and passive aggressive behavior.”

Perry, who is Black, said that Wiggins’ arrest has been used as an excuse for outright racism.

“For example, I overheard someone saying, of course Mr. Wiggins was dealing drugs- He's a Black man with a Maserati," she continued. "Yes, what Mr. Wiggins did was wrong, but the comments like this go far beyond him as an individual. They hurt an entire community. They perpetuate harmful stereotypes and create an environment where students of color feel judged and unwelcome simply because of their race. No student should ever feel like they can't achieve their goals or that their potential is limited because of the color of their skin. PHS is an incredibly diverse and welcoming school, but comments like this make it harder for both students and staff to feel safe and valued. If the negativity continues, it could discourage potential staff members of color from joining us, and it can make students question their place here. I want to be clear though- PHS is an amazing school filled with amazing people. I love my school and I know many others do too. We cannot let the actions or words of a few overshadow the incredible work being done here. I wish for these issues to be recognized. These issues deserve to be talked about, and not for the sake of addressing them, but to ensure that PHS continues to be a place where everyone feels safe, respected and able to thrive. I hope it's not my color you see, but my voice you hear.”

The school committee has hired Springfield law firm Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas to conduct an independent inquest into the allegations, which include adult district employees having inappropriate relationships with students.

The probe is expected to be completed before the school committee’s contract with Bulkley Richardson and Gelinas expires at the end of March.

Audio was provided by Pittsfield Community Television.