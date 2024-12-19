Pittsfielders demand answers as scandals stack up in the school district: “The question to ask is, who didn't know? Not, who knew?”

2024 is coming to a crashing end for the Pittsfield Public Schools. Wednesday night's school committee meeting came just a week after Pittsfield High School dean of students Lavante Wiggins and a compatriot were arrested and charged with large-scale cocaine trafficking. The news led to an explosion of claims about additional misconduct among the school’s staff on social media, and Wiggins was put on administrative leave. Two days later, another PHS staffer was placed on administrative leave due to an investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families. On Wednesday, the Berkshire Eagle reported that a lawsuit had been filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield against former PHS English teacher Robert Barsanti and the school district over alleged unchecked sexual harassment of a student. Barsanti retired in June.

In city council chambers before the school committee, Pittsfielders expressed their dismay over the mess.

“I speak to you tonight as a parent, current teacher and proud graduate of the Pittsfield public schools, I am deeply concerned about the short- and long-term future of this district, and most importantly, the safety and wellbeing of our students," said Jackie Ricci. “Recently, shocking events have come to light. A dean of students accused of trafficking drugs and a vice principal alleged to have engaged in inappropriate relationships with students. These horrifying incidents are not isolated. Rumors persist about other staff following similar paths and as a parent and teacher, I am furious. An entire school community has been endangered by unqualified and improperly trained administrators. How did these individuals ever receive these roles without the necessary training and licensing?”

Other Pittsfielders shared Ricci’s sense that the issues at PHS were indicative of widespread systemic failures.

“It is clear that something has happened that has violated the safety of our students and our schools, and [there] has been a complete breakdown in protecting our youth and our students from apparent predators. The question to ask is, who didn't know? Not, who knew?” said Paul Gregory. “Some of these concerns are dated back to last year, and there are concerns about those who are mandated reporters failing to say anything. We have public leaders expressing shock, being blindsided, and comparisons to a death in the family. These are expressions that are very, very troubling, because they lead you to believe that the person expressing these comments didn't know. Why didn't you know, when it is being discovered that some of the most relevant information and facts had been known by many for some time now? Are we to believe that in the high school atmosphere, principals, vice principals, deans, SACs, and guidance staff do not interact and share information with each other? Drug dealing, inappropriate relationships with students, and the sharing of pictures and videos happen within a bubble, and the administration doesn’t know?”

Valerie Anderson said it appeared that PHS and the entire school district were out of control.

“It's disgusting, embarrassing, and outrageous that we recently find the dean of students arrested by the FBI for major cocaine trafficking," she told the school committee. "The vice principal of Pittsfield High is being investigated for alleged inappropriate sexual activity with students, and a former teacher of deportment is also investigated by DCF. What's going on? How could a 27-year-old exercise science major be hired as a dean of students with an emergency teaching license in dance? Oh, that emergency license also expired. How could a vice principal be hired and be in the post for a number of years, as she was an elementary teacher who had only become licensed as an administrator two weeks ago?”

Anderson, who said both of her children were PHS graduates, told the school committee it was time to clean house.

“It is abysmal how hiring seems to be conducted in Pittsfield without proper vetting," she said. "For some reason, Mr. Wiggins must have felt he was untouchable, as he allegedly trafficked cocaine, allegedly worked with a Pittsfield police officer who the FBI alleges tipped him off. He was thumbing his nose at all students, parents, alumni, and taxpayers, while driving his Maserati and publishing TikTok videos with students and administrators to appear cool and relatable, and unfortunately, untouchable, as he allegedly trafficked large quantities of cocaine while moving up the ranks of the Pittsfield Public Schools.”

School committee chair William Cameron responded to the aggrieved community members.

“First, I'm deeply troubled by allegations that are made here and that have been made elsewhere that, quote, everyone knew, unquote, what was going on," he said. "Every member of the Pittsfield teachers union and every member of the staff of the schools is a mandated reporter. If this has been going on for years and it's been known to staff members and no mandated reports were filed, we've got more problems than you're describing.”

Cameron said the only way to maintain any faith in the district was to hire a third-party investigator to explore the situation. He said a search was already underway.

“They are first to investigate what's transpired to date regarding the administrative response to alleged misconduct by certain school personnel," said Cameron. "Second, what the procedures have been and are for vetting individuals for employment by the Pittsfield Public Schools. And third, to receive formal recommendations for how the district's practices in this or related matters might be improved upon in the future. The work product of this investigation and review would be a public document.”

PHS sophomore Elizabeth Klepetar, who sits as a student representative on the school committee, said the focus of any investigation should be in the name of supporting students.

“What's really important is that we're hearing from every student that's involved in everything," she said. "This is very difficult time, but I will say that there's no question in my mind that we will get past this because of the community that we have built, and I dedicate that entirely to the teachers who tirelessly support us every single day. And I think that this is just a really great time to show the community that PHS has built.”