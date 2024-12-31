Pittsfield school committee hires Springfield firm for misconduct investigation; former justice to head inquest

The Pittsfield Public Schools have been shaken by a series of scandals among administrators at Pittsfield High School. After the dean of students was arrested December 11th on federal charges of alleged large-scale cocaine trafficking, other staffers have been put on leave due to pending misconduct investigations including claims of inappropriate relationships with students. After Monday’s vote, Springfield firm Bulkley Richardson & Gelinas will be tasked with an impartial inquest into the situation.

“They were selected based on the fact that they're an established law firm, about a 100-year-old law firm, they have extensive experience in doing business and institutional investigations of employee wrongdoing,” explained school committee Chair Dr. William Cameron.

Attorney Mary-Lou Rup, a former Massachusetts Superior Court associate justice, will lead the investigation for Bulkley Richardson & Gelinas. The probe is expected to be completed by March 31st.