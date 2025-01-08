Brother of Springfield man killed in 2024 shooting arrested after alleged confrontation at home of police officer

Authorities in Springfield, Massachusetts say a 26-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly tried searching for a police officer connected to a fatal shooting last year.

Isaiah Lewis was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday, after allegedly trying to “locate a police officer(s)” at a home in the middle of the night, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officials say Lewis was searching for an officer who responded to a Nov. 21 incident involving the suspect’s younger brother. During that case, police responding to a 911 call came across 24-year-old Devin Lewis at a Lyman Street apartment building. He was allegedly armed with two firearms.

What happened next remains under investigation, though the Hampden District Attorney’s Office says an officer shot Lewis at least once. Initial reporting implied it was the only gunshot wound the victim suffered before later succumbing to his injuries.

However, citing “law enforcement sources,” the Springfield Republican reported Lewis also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Asked by WAMC to confirm that, the DA's office said no further information will be released until after its investigation was complete.

On Jan. 4, the victim’s brother arrived at the home of an officer who had been called to Lyman Street. According to the DA’s office, a family member responded after Lewis had been banging on the door, leading to a confrontation in which Isaiah Lewis allegedly made a threat.

No weapon was presented, though authorities say the suspect kept a hand in his pocket at times during the incident.

After police were called, officers found Lewis near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Allen Street. He was arrested without incident following a traffic stop.

Questioned by reporters Tuesday, Springfield Police Superintendent Larry Akers said it could have turned out much worse.

“We have a dangerous job, what we do,” Akers said. “… and sometimes you have people - certain things happen, and it just doesn't sit right with them, and you can't read everyone's mind, so you never know what people are going to do or what their plans are, but in that situation, for someone to go to an officer’s house who was involved in an incident like that, that's not something that we ever want to see, because it could have turned out a lot worse than what it did.”

According to Springfield PD, officers found a loaded firearm holstered to Lewis’s hip during their investigation. The 26-year-old did have a license to carry and is a registered firearms owner, police say.

At the time of his arrest, he also allegedly had a GPS with another address logged - one for a home “linked to another officer who responded to the November 21st incident,” a Springfield police news release stated.

Lewis is facing charges that include intimidation of a witness, two counts of “Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony,” and one count of “Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol.”

He was arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing.