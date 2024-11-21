Springfield leaders hold update after city police shoot and kill 24-year-old man

An investigation is underway in Springfield after police shot and killed an allegedly armed 24-year-old man.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office says it was around 1 a.m. Thursday when police were called to Lyman Street in Springfield's Metro Center.

According to the DA's office, the subject of the call was a 24-year-old man, found by responding officers in the entranceway of an apartment building, allegedly with two firearms.

What exactly happened next remains under investigation, but according to the office of DA Anthony Gulluni, two police officers fired their service pistols. One of the officers fatally shot the individual, described only as a Springfield resident.

Springfield Police Superintendent Larry Akers addressed the media on the shooting some 13 hours later.

"Officers immediately began to administer medical assistance, and the young man was transported to Bay State Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries,” Akers said.

Calling the incident an "unfortunate tragedy," Akers started the press conference by extending condolences to the family of the 24-year-old, as well as the families of the responding officers.

He told reporters the shooting is being investigated by the DA's office, in conjunction with the Springfield Police Detective Bureau.

As such, he and other city officials said they were unable to give more details on the shooting, answering few questions, including one from WAMC over whether any officer had been placed on leave.

“For the officer involved, I will allow them to take whatever leave necessary to make sure that their state of mind is correct,” he responded.

Adding to the sympathy wishes was Mayor Domenic Sarno, who echoed that no additional information is likely to be released until the DA's office completes its investigation.

“As soon as that information is available, we will get that out to the public and the media, but right now, it's always difficult when a life is lost, and it's always a difficult experience for police officers to go through also,” he said.

The two also called for patience.

Answering another question from reporters, Akers added he had not been in immediate contact with the family of the Springfield resident, but hoped to speak to them soon.

“I am not immediately in contact with the family - I did speak with some people that were connected to him. I would be waiting to speak with other family members whenever possible, but as you understand, at times like this, there's a lot of emotions that run high, and whenever … we can speak, I will absolutely speak to the family.”

WAMC has requested additional information from the district attorney's office.