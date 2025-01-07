Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis launches third bid for mayor

Albany Common Council President Corey Ellis kicked off his third bid for mayor Tuesday.

Ellis, first elected in 2018 as Common Council President, had previously served as a councilor from 2006 to 2009, when he first entered the mayoral field. The 54-year-old Democrat narrowly lost to longtime incumbent Jerry Jennings. Four years later Ellis lost a primary bid to current Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who is not seeking a fourth four-year term.

Ellis announced his candidacy to a crowd of cheering supporters at the former Jack's Oyster House.

"This city thrives because of the dreams of all of its people," said Ellis. "My dreams, your dreams, the dream of your children grandchildren, no matter where they come from, no matter how they worship, no matter what language they speak. My commitment is to every corner of Albany and every voice within it, because our future, our future depends on each of us coming together. Together as a community. Albany is about neighborhoods where stories are rewritten. It's about the parks where our children play. It's about the local shops where neighbors gather to share news and smiles. It's about places that connect us and people who remind us of the shared community."

Ellis says he'll focus on local businesses and the city’s economy.

“Albany's economic landscape has changed drastically since COVID," Ellis said. "Remote work has weakened our local economy. We have to be honest, it has. Online shopping has left many restaurants and retailers struggling. While efforts have been made to revitalize the city, outdated strategies are no longer enough. On day one, I will introduce a coalition of forward thinking investors to help reshape Albany into a thriving, modern city. We will establish a business council comprised of local business leaders, big and small, to ensure all voices are heard as we craft policies as we grow. We will prioritize housing by incentivizing the development of quality affordable housing, quality market rate housing and even luxury housing.”

Ellis says Albany's challenges are not insurmountable.

"They are opportunities waiting to be seized on," said Ellis. "We will not be defined by the problems we face, but by the solutions we create. I am running for mayor to help create a modern, vibrant city that we all can be proud of. But I can't do it alone. I didn't get here alone. I'm not standing here alone. So I need your voices. I need your energy. I need your vision of what you want to see Albany to be to make this happen.”

Ellis tells WAMC he is unfazed by any of the candidates already in the field including former Common Council President and County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs and political newcomers Dan Cerutti and Michael Crook.

"Everyone has a right to run in a democracy. I'm just concentrating on making sure I talk to every voter I can, knock on every door I can. Call as many people have our meet and greets and our one on ones that we can I have to focus on my campaign. I can't worry or focus on others' campaigns," Ellis said.

The Democratic primary will be held June 24th.