AG Letitia James recuses herself from investigation into death of Robert Brooks

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recusing herself from the investigation into the death of Marcy Correctional Inmate Robert Brooks and naming Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick as a special prosecutor.

Brooks died December 10 — a day after being beaten by correctional officers at the Oneida County facility. James released body cam footage last week that showed several officers restraining and beating Brooks.

James says her office discovered that four of the officers in the footage under investigation for Brooks’ death are defendants in other legal matters represented by attorneys in the State Counsel Division of her office as required by law.

In a video update on Thursday, the Democrat says she will not allow a potential conflict of interest to prevent justice from being served.

"While we are confident in the firewalls set up between the division of State Counsel and the Office of Special Investigation even the possibility or mere appearance of a conflict could tie up a potential prosecution in lengthy legal challenges or get a potential prosecution outright dismissed," James said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she hopes prosecutors will now work quickly to bring charges and make arrests as too much time has already passed. Hochul already named a new superintendent for the facility and is also expediting $400 million to install fixed cameras and body cameras at all DOCCS facilities, among other actions. She also moved to terminate the 14 employees involved in the 43-year-old’s death.