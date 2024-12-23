Parking restrictions in place in anticipation of holiday snowstorm

Burlington and Plattsburgh are among municipalities implementing restricted parking amid forecast pre-Christmas snow.

The city of Burlington, Vermont is asking people to park off street and in the two city-owned garages Monday night. The Department of Public Works plans to work overnight to clean sidewalks and streets and are asking the public to take advantage of free parking from 7 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Marketplace and Downtown Garage parking lots. DPW says it is not an active snow ban but participating will it them clear the streets for safe holiday travel.

Across Lake Champlain in New York, the city of Plattsburgh has declared a snow emergency prohibiting parking on all city streets and in all parking lots except for Lot P1, the Durkee Street North lot. The ban is effective until parking ban lights are off.

