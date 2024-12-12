Some Pittsfielders speak up for “loving, sweetest” high school dean accused of cocaine trafficking

It was a bombshell in Pittsfield when Lavante Wiggins – alongside alleged compatriot Theodore “Monty” Warren – was accused of running a drug ring while working as Dean of Students at Pittsfield High School. The two face up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million if convicted.

In the Pittsfield community, those who know and love Wiggins are happy to speak up on his behalf despite the cocaine charges.

“Nobody can tell me nothing about Lavante. When I tell you that man will give you the shirt off his back, that man will pay your cable bill, that man will pay your electric bill- That boy is the most loving, sweetest, caring person you will ever meet that walks this earth," said Sheerece Adams. “I've known Lavante his whole entire life, since he moved to Berkshire County. We're kind of like family. His uncle has children with my cousin, and I’ve known his father, his mother, his siblings, all my life and all his life.”

Adams says Wiggins is a wonderful father to his two children, and is outspoken about the importance of parenting to fellow men.

“When I tell you he's a family man, he's a family man," she told WAMC. "He makes it to every function. He has some autistic siblings, his younger siblings look up to him. He's just a phenomenal guy. I mean, there's nothing bad that you can really say about him.”

According to Adams, Wiggins’ work in the schools played a big role in how he saw himself in the community.

“The reason why it's so important to him is because he sees all these children that he's mentoring, and they're always telling them that, how their dad is not involved," she explained. "So, he's always that person to listen to the children. If he knows the father, he tries to talk to the father, tries to get the father more involved in the children's lives. And if they don't do that, he is always there to step up as a father figure for any child in this community. It don't matter your skin color, he’s always willing to be there for anybody. If he could play a mother role, he would play that too.”

The district has declined to comment beyond announcing Wiggins was put on leave. He has worked there since the spring of 2021.

Adams contends racial bias is evident in how Wiggins has been treated since the news of his arrest broke Wednesday.

“The minute Lavante gets arrested, we're plastering him all over social media," she said. "I found it to be very disrespectful that the schools put it on PowerSchool, then they were talking about making a press conference. I just feel if it was a white man in his position and this happened, none of this would be happening. It would have got swept under the carpet. We might have read an article or two, and that's it.”

According to the charging document, Wiggins allegedly dealt hundreds of grams and tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine over the course a nine-month investigation. The case against him relies on witnesses, cell phone and text records, surveillance, and more.

Adams says Wiggins – a former high school football star – is particularly passionate about youth football, and goes above and beyond to back the Pittsfield Bulldogs.

“When they're trying to fundraise and they don't make enough money, [Lavante] is always that person that's willing," she said. "It could be his last paycheck- He's going to put that up to make sure these kids in the community have what they have. So, people need to understand he's a very much so a community man. He gave people Christmas last year that didn't have it. At the last minute, he spent his last in his pocket for a family that didn't have Christmas. So, people need to understand that he'll do anything for anybody. He's definitely a community guy.”

Patricia Molina has known Wiggins for years through his work with her son as Dean at PHS. In a statement, she tells WAMC that her 10th-grade son has benefited from working with Wiggins for the past two years and says he’ll be missed at school. She adds “I never once felt that whatever his lifestyle was outside of school carried into the building.”

Brenda Olson Durant also knows Wiggins through his role at PHS, and says he has been a transformative presence for her son.

“He has had some struggles at school, and Mr. Wiggins has always been able to pull him aside, connect with him, redirect him on multiple occasions, and really help him to see that, you know what- Your struggle is temporary, you can do anything, you’ve just got to work hard and put your mind to it," she told WAMC. "From what I understand, he's a prime example of someone who's worked hard all his life to achieve where he is, and the kids look up to that, my son looks up to that. There's a specific situation in which my son was in the community, and Mr. Wiggins stepped in. He was not on the clock. He stepped in and helped my son avoid making a terrible decision- And that's not something that I that I can easily forgot.”