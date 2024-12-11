Pittsfield High School Dean of Students charged in cocaine trafficking conspiracy

© 2024
Pittsfield High School Dean of Students faces federal charges in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy

Published December 11, 2024 at 3:59 PM EST
A school administrator at Pittsfield High School is accused running a cocaine trafficking operation in Western Massachusetts.

The Justice Department says Dean of Students Lavante Wiggins has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. In a sweeping criminal complaint, the 30-year-old is accused of distributing large amounts of cocaine around Berkshire County.

Prosecutors allege he became concerned he was under investigation in August and relied on 42-year-old Theodore “Monty” Warren to continue the drug sales.

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to online posts, Wiggins joined the district in 2021. Pittsfield City Hall referred a request for comment to the FBI. Both city men were arrested and charged Wednesday. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. Wiggins is a graduate of Pittsfield’s now defunct St. Joseph Central High School.
