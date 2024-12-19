© 2024
A third Pittsfield High School staffer is now on leave due to a pending investigation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST
Multiple sources tell WAMC that a third employee at a Pittsfield, Massachusetts high school has been placed on leave amid an ongoing series of scandals.

A message from Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to the Pittsfield High School community Thursday was obtained by WAMC. The message says another school employee has been put on leave due to an investigation.

Last week, PHS dean of students Lavante Wiggins was arrested on federal charges of large-scale cocaine trafficking and was subsequently placed on leave amid an explosion of additional misconduct accusations in the broader community.

That was followed by a second staffer being placed on leave pending an investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families or DCF. The third staffer now on leave is also under investigation by the DCF according to Curtis’s message. The school committee has called for a third-party investigation into the district amid the chaos.

Pittsfield Public Schools did not immediately respond to WAMC’s request for comment on this story.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
