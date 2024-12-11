Voters approve nearly $29 million Rensselaer City School District repair project

Planners are set to move an initiative forward to correct recently discovered construction errors dating back two decades at the district building that hosts city schools.

Superintendent Joseph Kardash: "We had an overwhelming positive response with 73 yes votes and 14 no's. I think that the fact that this project won't require us to raise taxes ease any community concerns.”

Kardash says engineers and planners will now prepare a proposal to the state for aid to fund the project, which is expected to be completed no later than autumn 2027.