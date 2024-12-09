WAMC Sports Report 12/9/24: Juan Soto agrees to record $765 million, 15-year contract with Mets

MLB

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. Soto’s deal is the largest and longest in Major League Baseball history, topping Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego. Soto's deal does not include deferred money, the person said.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract Sunday night, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced and was subject to the completion of a successful physical. Soto’s deal easily surpassed Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million agreement from the prior winter for what’s believed to be the biggest in sports history, and Soto’s contract doesn’t include any deferred payments.

People familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press that the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $17 million, one-year contract to add outfielder Michael Conforto and a $22 million, two-year deal to retain right-hander Blake Treinen. A former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, Conforto hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract. Treinen, 36, went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings.

NFL

The ugly pattern that has defined the New York Jets' disappointing season showed up again. And now their playoff hopes are officially over. The Jets squandered a fourth-quarter lead for the fifth time, and they lost 32-26 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and extended their postseason drought to 14 straight years — the NFL's longest active streak. Not even Aaron Rodgers' first 300-yard passing game since Dec. 12, 2021, or Anders Carlson's 42-yard field to put the Jets ahead 26-23 with 52 seconds remaining proved sufficient to keep the Jets' faint postseason hopes alive.

Bryan Bresee leaped over the Giants’ line to block a potential tying field goal with 11 seconds left, and the New Orleans Saints held on for a 14-11 victory over New York after losing quarterback Derek Carr to an injury late in the fourth quarter. The Giants lost their eighth straight, one shy of the team record. Carr was hurt with just under four minutes to play when he dived for a first down near the Saints 40 and landed hard. The Saints gave the ball back to Giants and Drew Lock drove them into position to force overtime, but Bresee denied New York kicker Graham Gano.

Josh Allen became the first player to have three touchdown passes and three rushing TDs in the same game. It was a play during which the Buffalo quarterback didn’t reach the end zone that was the most discussed after the Bills 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Trailing by nine late in the fourth quarter, Allen was stopped for no gain on a sneak up the middle on first-and-goal from the Rams 1. Buffalo had to use the first of its three timeouts before Allen scored on a run on the next play. The Bills then had to try an onside kick and the Rams recovered.

The Los Angeles Rams overcame Josh Allen’s record six-touchdown performance to snap the Buffalo Bills’ seven-game winning streak with a 44-42 victory. Matthew Stafford passed for 320 yards and hit Puka Nacua for a 19-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play for the Rams, who have won six of eight. Allen passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and three more scores for the Bills. Allen became the first player in NFL history with three passing TDs and three rushing TDs in a game. He capped Buffalo’s third touchdown drive of the fourth quarter by scoring on a 1-yard dive with 1:00 left.

Saquon Barkley has broken LeSean McCoy's Eagles franchise record for rushing yards in a season. Barkley has 1,623 yards. He surpassed McCoy's mark of 1,607 yards with a 9-yard run in Sunday's 22-16 win over Carolina. Barkley finished the game with 124 yards, within a yard of his season average. He has four games left and is on pace to break Eric Dickerson's 40-year-old NFL record of 2,105 yards. Dickerson set that record in a 16-game season and Barkley has one more game. Eagles fans serenaded Barkley with “MVP!” chants and McCoy congratulated him on social media.

Russell Wilson threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns 27-14. The Steelers beat Cleveland at home during the regular season for the 21st straight time even with leading receiver George Pickens missing the first game of his career due to a groin injury. Wilson connected with Van Jefferson and Pat Freiermuth for scores as the Steelers took a two-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North. Jameis Winston threw for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Browns, who fell to 3-10.

Tank Bigsby ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 6:46 left and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a five-game skid and ended the Tennessee Titans’ slim playoff hopes Sunday by scoring the final 10 points for a 10-6 victory. Jacksonville came in already eliminated with Trevor Lawrence out for the rest of this season. The Jaguars leave with only their second victory in the past 11 trips to Music City and second in the past three. The Titans needed to win out to even have a playoff dream. Their last, best chance ended with 1:11 left when Will Levis missed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the end zone to turn it over on downs.

Sam Darnold threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns, both career highs, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled away from Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons 42-21 for their sixth straight victory. Darnold added another highlight to his brilliant first season with the Vikings following Cousins' departure in free agency to Atlanta with a 22-for-28 performance and no turnover-worthy plays despite heavy first-half pressure. Jordan Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and three scores and Justin Jefferson racked up seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Cousins threw two more interceptions without a touchdown in his return to Minnesota.

Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13 and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Mayfield tossed scoring passes of 15 yards and 29 yards to Jalen McMillan. Rachaad White scored TDs on a 5-yard reception and a 3-yard run as the Bucs won for the third straight week against a last-place opponent to revive their hopes for a fourth consecutive division title. The Raiders lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a knee injury in addition to extending the NFL’s longest losing streak to nine games.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, Geno Smith threw for 233 yards and a score, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-18 to remain atop the NFC West. The Seahawks won their fourth straight to move to 8-5 and swept the season series from the Cardinals, who fell to 6-7. They have won seven in a row against their division rival. The Cardinals have lost three straight and are fading from the playoff picture. Kyler Murray threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw interceptions on back-to-back passes in the first quarter.

Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers bounced back from two blowout losses to beat Chicago 38-13 and spoil interim coach Thomas Brown’s debut for the Bears. The 49ers had been outscored by 53 points the past two weeks in losses at Green Bay and Buffalo that left their playoff hopes teetering. But San Francisco delivered a performance more reminiscent of a year ago when the Niners went to the Super Bowl. The Bears lost their seventh straight and didn't get an emotional boost from the first in-season firing of a head coach in franchise history.

Matthew Wright kicked a 31-yard field goal that banked off the left upright as time expired, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived another close game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 to win their ninth straight AFC West title. Patrick Mahomes led the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on a clock-killing 4 1/2-minute drive to set up Wright’s fourth field goal. It looked routine until the ball clanged off the upright in the latest narrow escape for Kansas City, which has won 10 games by a one-score margin. Justin Herbert and the Chargers scored on each of their three second-half drives.

On Monday Night Football, the Bengals face the Cowboys at 8:15 tonight in Dallas.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid with a 118-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Damien Lillard had 15 points and 11 assists and Bobby Portis added 23 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Bucks won for the 10th time in 13 games. Dennis Schroder had 34 points and 10 assists, Cam Johnson scored 26 points and Nic Claxton added 21 points and nine rebounds as the Nets lost for the fourth time in five games.

Brandon Miller hit two free throws in the final seconds and finished with 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 113-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. Vasa Micic added 18 points and nine assists as Charlotte shot 51% from the field to overcome 24 turnovers. Cody Martin finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Nick Richards had nine points and 14 rebounds. T.J. McConnell scored a career-high 30 points and had six assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker added 15 points.

Nikola Jokic scored 48 points and the Denver Nuggets never trailed in their 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak that included Saturday night’s 122-113 loss at Washington, ending the Wizards’ 16-game losing streak, despite's Jokic's career-high 56 points. Jokic kept up his hot shooting against Atlanta and added 14 rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. matched his season high with 26 points. De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 20 points. Trae Young added 15 points and 10 assists. Denver set season highs in assists and field goal percentage.

Jalen Suggs scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 to remain the NBA’s only team unbeaten at home. Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including a game-clinching tip-in with 13.1 seconds left. Devin Booker led the Suns with 25 points and seven assists. Tyus Jones added 21 points and Bradley Beals scored 18 before fouling out with 1:05 remaining. The Magic won for the 10th straight time at home. They are 17-0 on their home court, including the playoffs, going back to March 30.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. had 14 points and 12 assists and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies romped to a 140-112 victory over the Washington Wizards. Santi Aldama added 19 for Memphis, which played without two-time All-Star Ja Morant. The Grizzlies shot 52.1% from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range to win their third straight and ninth out of 10. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 23 minutes, and Marvin Bagley III also had 20 points for Washington.

Chris Paul moved into second place on the NBA’s career assists list, Victor Wembanyama came back from an injury scare to score 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116. Paul had 10 assists, giving him 12,099 for his career and moving him past former Phoenix and Dallas star Jason Kidd, who had 12,091. Stephon Castle added 22 points for San Antonio, which snapped a three-game skid. Wembanyama left the game with 8:59 remaining in the first quarter when he clutched his lower back, but he returned in the second quarter. Trey Murphy III scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul moved to second on the NBA’s all-time assists list against the New Orleans Pelicans, the franchise where his 20-year career began. The 39-year-old Paul collected his 12,092nd assist on a 3-pointer from Victor Wembanyama with 7:06 remaining in the first half. Paul surpassed former Phoenix and Dallas star Jason Kidd on the all-time list. John Stockton is the league’s career leader with 15,806 career assists over 19 seasons, all with the Utah Jazz.

Kevin Huerter had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 141-97. The Kings, who have won three of their last four games, are an on offensive tear after scoring 140 points in Friday’s win over the Spurs. The Jazz, who have lost six of their last seven, were led by Keyonte George with 25 points, and John Collins with 19. Utah never led. Sacramento opened a 20-point lead in the second quarter and led 62-45 at halftime. The Kings continued dominating with a 43-point third quarter.

Jalen Green scored 31 points, Amen Thompson added 22 and the Houston Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 117-106. The Rockets ended a two-game skid without starter Fred VanVleet. Reserve Bones Hyland led the Clippers with 22 points. The Rockets had six players in double figures, including Jabari Smith Jr. with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Houston took control with a 12-0 run near the end of the second quarter and went up by 16 points in the third. The Clippers got within eight points with nearly 3 minutes remaining, but the Rockets hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and had 11 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell added 28 points with 14 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-98 without LeBron James. With James missing his first game of the season because of a left foot contusion, Max Christie started his second game for the Lakers and scored four points with four rebounds. Rui Hachimura scored 23 points for Los Angeles, which ended a three-game losing streak. Deandre Ayton scored 14 points with 19 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Tyler Herro scored 34 points, Duncan Robinson had 23 and the Miami Heat stayed hot by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-113. Jimmy Butler scored 18 and Bam Adebayo had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Miami. Terry Rozier added 14 for the Heat. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland, which fell to 21-4 — still matching the best 25-game start in team history. Georges Niang scored 15 for the Cavs, who lost Evan Mobley in the first half to a sprained ankle.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists to help Philipp Grubauer and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Rangers 7-5. Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists for Seattle, which trailed 3-1 early in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Vince Dunn, Shane Wright and Yanni Gourde also scored, and Grubauer made 32 saves. K’Andre Miller and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist for New York, which lost for the seventh time in nine games. Reilly Smith, Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere also scored. The Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim on Friday, and then topped Pittsburgh for a 4-2 victory.

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in a 4-2 winning effort for the New York Islanders against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg faced 12 shots. With the game tied 2-2, Kyle Palmieri gave the Islanders the lead with New York’s second power-play goal of the game. Anders Lee, Kyle MacLean and Bo Horvat also scored for New York. Adam Gaudette opened the scoring early in the first for his 13th of the season, setting a new career high. Josh Norris also scored for Ottawa.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his seventh career shutout, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Ross Colton, Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche. Casey Mittelstadt and Calvin de Haan recorded two assists apiece. Jake Allen had 19 saves for the Devils. Wedgewood was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 29 in exchange for Justus Annunen and a sixth-round draft choice. Wedgewood appeared in 23 games over parts of three seasons with the Devils.

Logan Cooley broke a tie on a power play late in the second period and had an assist to help Utah beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Sunday night. Cooley took a no-look pass from Dylan Guenther and made a slick forehand-to-backhand move in front of the net to beat goalie Sam Ersson. Cooley also assisted on Juuso Valimaki’s first goal of the season. Valimaki’s shot hit Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier’s stick and went past Ersson. Jaxson Stauber stopped 20 shots for Utah. Ersson made 21 saves in his first start after missing a month because of a lower-body injury. Philadelphia has lost three straight.

Brayden Point scored twice and added two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning edged the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two helpers for the Lightning, while Jake Guentzel scored on a power play late in the third period. Captain Quinn Hughes and Kiefer Sherwood found the back of the net for the Canucks. Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for Vancouver.

Kent Johnson scored a pair of third-period goals to help the Columbus Blue Jackets snap a three-game losing skid with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Kuraly, into an empty net, also scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets. Kyle Connor scored for the Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg, which played in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Roope Hintz scored the first in a four-goal third-period for Dallas, including two from Thomas Harley, and the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Sunday night. Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist while Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steel also scored for Dallas, which began a season-long six-game homestand. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves to remain perfect in 10 games this season at American Airlines Center for his 14th overall win. Calgary received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, who scored one minute in, and Connor Zary. Dustin Wolf stopped 22 shots.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Siena 66 Canisius 53

Iona 72 St. Peter’s 63

Marist 82 Manhattan 75

UConn 76 Texas 65

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 93 Syracuse 62

UMass 67 Dartmouth 56

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SMU captured the last open spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff, bumping Alabama to land in a bracket that placed undefeated Oregon at No. 1. The selection committee preferred the Mustangs, losers of a heartbreaker in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game, who had a far less difficult schedule than Alabama of the SEC but one fewer loss. The inaugural 12-team bracket marks a new era for college football, though the Alabama-SMU debate made clear there is no perfect formula. The tournament starts Dec. 20-21 with four first-round games. It concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta.

