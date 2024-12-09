Madison Theatre, an Albany landmark, celebrates reopening

An iconic Albany movie theater has reopened.

Eight months after it closed, the Madison Theatre is showing movies once again. The green-roofed landmark in the Pine Hills neighborhood first opened in 1929 and shut down for the most recent time earlier this year after the nearby College of Saint Rose announced its closure.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, new co-owner Owusu Anane — an Albany Common Councilor whose 10th Ward includes the movie house — said the rebirth of the Madison is central to ongoing revitalization efforts in the neighborhood.

“The Madison Theatre is more than just a show. It's a place that you can come out and eat some delicious food, come to the bar and have a few drinks. There's an event space in the back that you can come and listen to your favorite band, or come get candy and popcorn and watch your favorite movie,” Anane said.

Anane, the son of Ghanian immigrants, says he hopes others will find inspiration in what he and his partners have accomplished.

“I hope that it signifies, particularly in that Black boy out there to see that this you can achieve the American dream, that if you work hard, you play by rules, that you can also open a business here as well,” Anane said.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan, a Democrat, says she has fond memories of the Madison, recalling when it was all one theater. She says this iteration will be a hit.

“It's wonderful to have entrepreneurs who understand what it is that folks are looking for, what they will come out for, and it's that combination. It's a movie and a drink, it's a movie and dinner all in one place. It's a community gathering space. It's an opportunity to really re-imagine what a movie theater is like,” Sheehan said.

Asked if she felt the closure of Saint Rose played any part in the Madison’s most recent shutdown, Sheehan says students were never a large part of its client base to begin with.

“College students are streaming; they're getting together in their dorm rooms and watching things together. They're viewing and getting their entertainment in other ways,” Sheehan said.

Food at the theater will come from an attached restaurant.

Plall Kassem owns the restaurant and is part-owner of the theater. He says, as a first-timer in the business, he’s excited to see what happens.

“In the beginning, I was a little bit scared, [thinking] people, they're not going to show or anything like that. But after a while, a lot of people came here, and they show a lot of love for this place, and I start getting my hope up, I love it,” Kassem said.

Kassem says they’re going to have one menu for the theatre, including burgers, fries, and chicken, and one for the restaurant.

“We’ve got Egyptian koshari, Egyptian food, and we like to put it in the menu, because we need people to try different culture food, different countries,” Kassem said.

One of the theaters inside has a stage, which Anane says is available for local theater groups and conferences.

After seeing the stage, attendees went upstairs to the projector room. Al Kaczynski is the theater’s marketing director. He says it’s a new experience to be behind the scenes.

Atop the projector is a computer screen, which allows the projectionist to get everything all set up.

“You got to build all your cues right there on the screen. Those little squares over here. These are all your trailers that the movie wants you to show before it. And then we also set up the light sequences too, so that the lights come on and dim all automatically in sequence with the movie,” Kaczynski said.

Anane adds, while neighborhood residents were nervous about the closure, they now see the Madison as a potential springboard for future growth.

“We're just excited for whatever comes of it. I know that people are really excited for a walkable community, a wonderful neighborhood,” Anane said.

Two movies are now showing: Moana 2 and Wicked.