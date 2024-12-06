New York state lawmakers back Rensselaer local law to limit siting of waste incinerator

A New Jersey-based waste company has scuttled plans to build a sludge incinerator in the city of Rensselaer, which is now moving toward officially discouraging similar proposals.

In November, residents and environmentalists rallied at the bank of the Hudson River against Harbor Rock, which engages in navigational dredging and had announced plans to spend upwards of $100 million to set up a kiln in Rensselaer that would burn river sediment, turning it into aggregate material to be sold to construction companies.

Democratic Common Council President John DeFrancesco says after the display of public opposition and negative press coverage, Harbor Rock abandoned the effort to build the facility. Now, the city is looking to prevent a future such effort.

"What we had done, our last resolution, which was just Wednesday of this week, we passed a resolution to have a public hearing, which you have to have before a local law to talk about restrictions in Port of Rensselaer. It's mainly to do with the incineration," said DeFrancesco.

Proposed Local Law 7 of 2024 prohibits incineration of waste materials within the city, effectively by amending a section of city code relative to definitions, clarifying what are prohibited uses in Rensselaer's industrial district.

The city of about 9,000 has already been in a protracted battle to close the Dunn landfill, which sits adjacent to city schools.

During the November rally, resident Jessica Welshans said she and her neighbors are "tired of Rensselaer being the Northeast dumping ground."

"We are tired of pollution driving our local economy. Rensselaer is three square miles in size, but is currently home to a fracked gas power station, an asphalt plant, the former BASF plant, which is a toxic Superfund site. Our city is split by Interstate 90, and we are home to the largest construction and demolition landfill in the Northeast United States, the Dunn landfill," Welshans said.



Democratic state Assemblymember John McDonald of the 108th district and Republican state Senator Jake Ashby of the 43rd district sent a letter to the council and Republican Mayor Mike Stammel in support of Local Law 7. McDonald says residents' concerns are justified.

"The reality is this, and you know, I've represented the city for 12 years now, the Dunn landfill has caused a lot of challenges for members of the community. Amtrak, as much as it's an important part of our economy, has its own set of challenges, particularly in regards to air quality. And I think you know, quite frankly, the residents of city of Rensselaer have made it very clear that enough is enough," said McDonald.

Ashby echoes McDonald's sentiments.

"What we've seen over the years is a renewed interest in the waterfront in the city of Rensselaer, and I applaud their, you know, their efforts here, and thinking about what's going to be best for this type of revitalization and the forward thinking and knowing that an incinerator business is not going to be what's best for the city. You know, at this time," Ashby said.

DeFrancesco says there's a definite need for a strong resolution to discourage any project or company that could further harm the local environment.

"On December 18, is when the public hearing is scheduled for 6:30, in city hall, in the courtroom, and we will start with the public hearing, and then, we will pass the law later on in the meeting. If someone does go against it, or, I mean, say that they think we should look at other things, what we will do is first look at what they are saying and then make our determination at that point," said DeFrancesco, who added he doubts there will be any opposition to the new law.

Neither Republican Mayor Stammel or Harbor Rock President Jeff Otto could be reached for comment.