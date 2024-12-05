38th Victorian Streetwalk set to begin the holiday season in Saratoga Springs

An annual winter tradition is returning to Saratoga Springs Thursday.

The Victorian Streetwalk’s 38th year is kicking off with a tree lighting ceremony downtown.

The celebration rings in the winter by shutting down The Spa’s main thoroughfare Broadway, giving residents and visitors free rein.

Five choirs and more than a dozen musical acts will be scattered throughout downtown venues and stages set up for the night.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says it’s one of the most crucial nights of the year for the local economy. He hopes shoppers will go local instead of virtual.

“You know, after the summer, the most important season of the year for our retailers in particular, but also our restaurants and our hotels, is around the holidays. And so having an event like the Victorian Streetwalk is incredibly important. It reminds people, even if they don’t come, that Saratoga has a safe place to recreate and have fun and shop and dine out, and you can never underestimate the value of doing that,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus adds it takes a village to run vital events like the streetwalk.

“Events play a huge role in Saratoga’s success. Whether it’s Chowderfest, the Victorian Streetwalk, July 4th. All of these are hugely important and that’s why we’re so appreciative of all the work our city does as a partner. Whether it’s to get the permits through the accounts office, or to get the support of the police and fire department and the DPW for safety and clean up. All of that is so vitally important to us,” said Shimkus.

Saratoga Springs and much of the Capital Region has been hammered with snow since Thanksgiving. Public Works Commissioner Hank Kuczynski says his department has been hard at work to ensure a safe event.

“Yesterday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon we sent out the nine sanders and salters to do all the city streets. Then this morning at 4 o’clock they went out again to do a little plowing and salting and sanding and the streets are basically down to the pavement and we don’t anticipate anymore precipitation,” said Kuczynski.

Deann Devitt heads the city’s Downtown Business Association. She says many of the musical acts have been attending the Streetwalk for years, but there will also be some new faces.

“We have the therapeutic horses. The minis, Kreme Puff and Kramer, they will be making their appearance out on Broadway and they’re just fun for everyone to stop and visit. Miss New York just happened to be in town and wanted to participate this year so she will be part of the mix. As well as the Dance Lab and a Class Act Dance, so a couple of dance performances for kids right on the stage as well,” said Devitt.

Devitt says the annual event has returned to form since being disrupted by COVID.

“And in ’21 we did a weird abbreviated version over a weekend so it wasn’t that tradition. So, going back I think back to the tradition and back to being able to close Broadway has really made people appreciate those couple of years that it was missing,” said Devitt.

Broadway will remain closed until 9 p.m.