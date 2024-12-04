Troy Police release more information in shooting investigation after officers shot a suspect

The Troy Police Department has identified the man shot by police on Monday and the officers who fired.

Police said Wednesday 39-year-old Michael Broadie was shot after leading police on a foot chase around midnight.

The department says Broadie fired a single shot at police from a handgun. Four responding officers fired a total of 18 shots at Broadie, striking him in the torso, leg and lip.

Police Chief Dan DeWolf says Broadie is in stable condition and was arraigned on multiple charges Tuesday afternoon including four counts of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Broadie was on bail after being arrested in Albany in September for possessing illegal firearms and drugs, and had been sentenced to five years on another gun charge in 2010.

The officers who fired their weapons were Sergeant and 16-year veteran of the force Matthew Beaudoin, Officer Nico Carello, who has been with the department for five years, and Officers Jared Faden and Angelo Migliore, who have each been on the force for two years.

DeWolf spoke with reporters Monday:

"I personally am grateful for the training and tactics utilized by personnel throughout this response from the initial call for service, the emergency medical aid provided to the suspect and efforts throughout the ongoing investigation," DeWolf said.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.