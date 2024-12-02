Troy Police release little information after police shoot suspect

Officials in Troy say a man was shot and critically wounded by city police around midnight Monday after a foot chase. But many details are still unknown.

According to officials, it started when officers received a call about a man with a handgun near 10th Street and Jacob Street. Police located a person matching the description nearby and tried to interview the suspect. They say he fled on foot and ran through a parking lot, before he was located lying on the ground near a loading dock.

Troy Police Chief Dan DeWolf described the encounter during a briefing with reporters late Monday.



"The officers paused and provided verbal commands from a short distance away in an attempt to take the suspect into custody. The suspect appeared to begin complying with the commands, and then suddenly, the suspect fired a handgun at the responding Troy police officers. Troy police officers returned fire and struck the suspect," Dewolf said. "The Troy Fire Department was requested immediately for emergency medical services. They're asked to stage behind Brown's until we secured the scene. Officers continued to provide verbal commands to the suspect in an approach once the suspect no longer held the firearm. Officers began providing emergency medical aid and the Troy Fire Department personnel arrived and continued that treatment."



The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police did not identify the suspect, the officer who shot the man, or how many times he was shot.

City Hall says it is in touch with the Rensselaer County District Attorney, and police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.