WAMC Sports Report 11/29/24: Giants toppled by Cowboys

Lions defeat Bears 23 to 20 in Detroit

The Chicago Bears had the ball in Lions territory late in the game with a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but they blew the opportunity. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass as time expired from the Detroit 41 after being sacked with about 30 seconds left, allowing time to run off the clock even though Chicago had one more timeout.

Dallas Cowboys topple New York Giants 27 to 20 in Arlington

The Cowboys ended a six-game home losing streak going back to a wild-card loss to Green Bay last season. Drew Lock started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito and lost a fumble after DeMarvion Overshown's dynamic pick-6 in a seventh consecutive loss for the Giants. New York's eighth consecutive loss to Dallas also eliminated the Giants from playoff contention.

Packers sink Miami Dolphins 30 to 17 in Green Bay

Green Bay has won three straight and seven of its last eight. Miami continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees with 10 mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18. The Dolphins have lost their past 12 regular-season or postseason games in which the temperature at kickoff has been below 40 degrees.

Female racing pioneer Mary McGree dies at 87

Mary McGee, a female racing pioneer and subject profiled in an Oscar-contending documentary “Motorcycle Mary,” has died. She was 87.

McGee had an accomplished racing resume, first in auto racing and later in motorcycle racing. She became the first person — man or woman — to complete the grueling Baja 500 off-road race in Mexico solo, which she did in 1975.

