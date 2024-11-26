© 2024
Great Barrington Fire Department says Butternut Fire controlled, 40% contained

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST
The Great Barrington Fire Department
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Great Barrington Fire Department

Over a week after it began, a wildfire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts is now under control and almost half contained.

As of Tuesday, the Great Barrington Fire Department says the Butternut Fire that grew to over 1,200 acres last week is now under control. It estimates that the sprawling fire centered around East Mountain State Forest is now 40% contained. Lieutenant Brian Mead of the town fire department warned reporters that while precipitation is helping efforts to fight the fire, environmental hazards persist.

“Despite the rain, smoke from this fire will continue to affect the air quality," he said. "Poor air quality can make those with allergies worse and cause respiratory infection, especially for people with heart disease, asthma, and other respiratory diseases.”

Officials are reiterating warnings to stay away from the wildfire as it continues to burn.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
