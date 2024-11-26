Great Barrington Fire Department says Butternut Fire controlled, 40% contained

As of Tuesday, the Great Barrington Fire Department says the Butternut Fire that grew to over 1,200 acres last week is now under control. It estimates that the sprawling fire centered around East Mountain State Forest is now 40% contained. Lieutenant Brian Mead of the town fire department warned reporters that while precipitation is helping efforts to fight the fire, environmental hazards persist.

“Despite the rain, smoke from this fire will continue to affect the air quality," he said. "Poor air quality can make those with allergies worse and cause respiratory infection, especially for people with heart disease, asthma, and other respiratory diseases.”

Officials are reiterating warnings to stay away from the wildfire as it continues to burn.