Midday Magazine

Butternut Fire consumes more than 1,000 acres in southern Berkshires

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard,
Josh Landes
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:15 PM EST
Skies were filled with smoke across the Berkshires Wednesday as the Butternut Fire continues to burn
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Crews are continuing to battle a wildfire in the southwest corner of Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the Butternut Fire that began on East Mountain has consumed around 1,100 acres and has spread beyond the Great Barrington town line.

Officials say there are no immediate threats to the public and there are no evacuation orders at this time.

WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine Wednesday.
