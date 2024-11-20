Butternut Fire consumes more than 1,000 acres in southern Berkshires

Crews are continuing to battle a wildfire in the southwest corner of Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the Butternut Fire that began on East Mountain has consumed around 1,100 acres and has spread beyond the Great Barrington town line.

Officials say there are no immediate threats to the public and there are no evacuation orders at this time.

WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Lucas Willard on Midday Magazine Wednesday.