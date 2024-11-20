WAMC Sports Report 11/20/24: Celtics take NBA Cup Round 1, end Cavaliers' perfect season

NBA

The streaking Cleveland Cavaliers tested themselves against the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and came away with a loss — and a lot to work on. The Celtics won 120-117 last night to snap the Cavaliers' 15-game winning streak and end their perfect season. The Cavs said the streak was fun while it lasted but they know that championships aren't won in November. And they'll take what they learned from this game and so they can improve before they meet Boston again in two weeks.

Cam Johnson scored 34 points, Dennis Schroder had 14 points and 12 assists and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-115. Charlotte's Brandon Miller missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 1.1 seconds left. Grant Williams then tipped the ball as time expired. Jalen Wilson had 17 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 15 as Brooklyn snapped a three-game skid. Miller had 29 points, Miles Bridges 21 and reserve Tre Mann 19 as the Hornets lost for the fourth time in five games.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 10 rebounds as the the Denver Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110 in an NBA Cup game. Christian Braun finished with 19 points, while Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Santi Aldama led Memphis with 28 points, matching his career high. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16 points.

Luka Doncic returned to the lineup and scored a game-high 26 points, Klay Thompson added 19 and Kyrie Irving had 18 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 132-91 in an NBA Cup game. Doncic, who missed his first game of the season in Dallas’ win at Oklahoma City on Sunday due to a knee injury, shot 10 of 16 overall and 3 for 8 from 3-point distance. He hit a pair of step-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter giving Dallas a 111-75 lead. Trey Murphy III, playing his fourth game this season because of hamstring issues, scored a season-high 19 points to lead the Pelicans.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Harrison Barnes added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 Tuesday night without Victor Wembanyama for their first victory in the Emirates NBA Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points and Jalen Williams added 27 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder closed the game on a 27-12 run but were unable to score in the final minute. Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who had 10 points and eight assists, blocked Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup with 22 seconds remaining and the Spurs leading 110-104.

Dalton Knecht tied the NBA’s single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 37 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 124-118 for their sixth consecutive victory. Knecht hit 3-pointers on four consecutive possessions in the third quarter. LeBron James had 26 points and 12 assists, and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 7-0 at home. The Lakers hadn’t won six straight games since February 2021. Keyonte George scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz, who have lost three straight.

Dalton Knecht could only shrug when he buried his fourth consecutive 3-pointer and sent the Los Angeles Lakers’ entire arena into a frenzy. That was a very specific shrug from the Lakers rookie, however. It was the one made famous by Michael Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals after a legendary 3-point flurry. A shrug is also the increasingly accurate response to the question many NBA fans were asking after Knecht’s 37-point barrage Tuesday night: Just how did this shooter fall to the Lakers with the 17th pick in last summer’s draft?

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Mika Zibanejad scored and added an assist as the New York Rangers edged the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 last night. Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko also posted a goal and an assist apiece for the Rangers, while Chris Kreider scored the game winner midway through the third period. Adam Fox contributed a pair of helpers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots as New York improved its road record to 7-1-0. The Canucks got goals from Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood and Conor Garland. Arturs Silovs made 29 saves for a Vancouver.

Dustin Wolf made 28 saves in regulation and was perfect on two shots faced in the shootout as the Calgary Flames rallied to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Rasmus Andersson had the lone goal in regulation for Calgary. Andrei Kuzmenko and Justin Kirkland scored in the shootout. Pierre Engvall, with his third goal of the season and third in as many games, scored the lone goal for New York. Semyon Varlamov had 30 stops for New York.

Brayden Point scored at 3:58 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Point’s overtime winner was his 10th goal of the season. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth goal of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay. Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal, while Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Pittsburgh.

Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who were coming off a 3-0 loss in Montreal on Monday. Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. The Senators as they dropped their third straight (0-2-1) and are now 3-5-1 in November. Linus Ullmark finished with 26 saves for Ottawa and Stuart Skinner had 27 saves for Edmonton.

Mark Scheifele had his ninth career hat trick, Morgan Barron added two empty-net goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 to end a two-game skid. Kyle Connor had a goal and assist, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each added a pair of assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the NHL-leading Jets. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and assist for the Stanley Cup-champion Panthers and A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov scored a pair of third-period goals, and Jonas Brodin and Ryan Hartman also scored to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Tuesday night. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild who improved to 12-3-3 on the season. Scott Perunovich and Jake Neighbours scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for St. Louis, who saw Robert Thomas return to the lineup after missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle.

Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their season-high third straight win. Killorn tied it at 2 on a well-placed backhanded shot at 5:10. Then he made a perfect pass to Leo Carlsson for a backdoor tap-in with 10:22 left. Pavel Mintyukov also scored for Anaheim, which has won four of five overall. Trevor Zegras had two assists, and John Gibson made 18 saves. Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games.

The Boston Bruins have fired coach Jim Montgomery after losing 12 of their first 20 games. Montgomery led the Bruins to the greatest regular season in NHL history but never got them past the second round of the playoffs. He was fired a day after the Bruins lost to last-place Columbus to extend their losing streak to three games. Assistant Joe Sacco was named the interim coach. Sacco led the Colorado Avalanche from 2009-2014 and was a finalist for coach of the year in his first season.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in what will be the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career. That's because Nadal’s Spanish team was eliminated by the Dutch squad on Tuesday in Malaga. Carlos Alcaraz evened the matchup at 1-1 by winning the second singles match, but then van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof clinched the victory for the Dutch by defeating Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers in the deciding doubles match. The 38-year-old Nadal announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player.

NFL

The New York Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas after a 3-8 start to the season. Owner Woody Johnson announced in a statement Tuesday that Phil Savage will serve as the interim GM. Douglas was in the final year of his contract after being hired in 2019. The Jets' season began with Super Bowl aspirations with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. But the team struggled to a 2-3 start, and Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. The Jets decided to also part ways Tuesday with Douglas. Johnson said the Jets will begin the process to find a new GM immediately.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marist 75 Dartmouth 62

Vermont 78 Buffalo 67

UConn 81 Texas A&M-Commerce 46

MLB

Milwaukee’s Pat Murphy won National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after a stellar debut season with the Brewers, while Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt took home the AL award after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and a division title in his first year as a skipper at any level. Murphy, 65, led the Brewers to a 93-69 record and an NL Central title. He became the first manager in franchise history to win the award since it was introduced in 1983. In the playoffs, Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets in a Wild Card Series. The 40-year-old Vogt beat out Kansas City’s Matt Quatraro and Detroit’s A.J. Hinch, both AL Central rivals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Boise State received the fourth and final bye in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, leaving BYU out of that mix and the Big 12 on the list of power conferences with a gripe. Undefeated Oregon received top billing once again, delivered by the committee a few hours after Big Ten number crunchers ran through tiebreaker scenarios and realized the Ducks had clinched a spot in the conference title game. Ohio State stayed at No. 2, one spot ahead of Southeastern Conference co-leader Texas. Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference was ranked eighth but gets the third seed and a bye that goes to the top four ranked conference leaders. And likewise, Boise State was ranked 12th by the committee but was slotted into that fourth and final bye.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette’s Kam Jones wants to spend this season honoring one of his high school coaches. He’s off to a heck of a start. Jones recorded the third triple-double in Marquette history Tuesday night by posting 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 15th-ranked Golden Eagles’ 76-58 victory over No. 6 Purdue. It was his first game since learning about the death of Terry Tippett. Tippett coached Jones his freshman year at Evangelical Christian in Memphis, Tennessee. Tippett died Saturday at age 79.

One week after Bill Self became the winningest coach at Kansas, the Hall of Famer joined John Calipari and Rick Barnes as the only active Division I head coaches with 800 wins. The milestone came as the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away in the second half to beat UNC Wilmington 84-66 on Tuesday night. The 61-year-old Self is 800-248 since becoming a head coach at Oral Roberts in 1993. He made stops at Tulsa and Illinois before taking over for Roy Williams at Kansas before the 2003-04 season. Last week in Atlanta, the Jayhawks beat Michigan State in the Champions Classic to give Self his 591st win in 22 seasons at Kansas. That pushed him past Phog Allen for the most in school history.

SOCCER

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season, is resigning as coach of the club. That's according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was not revealed publicly. The person said Martino was stepping down for personal reasons. Martino was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Lionel Messi debuted for the club.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.