Town of Guilderland celebrates designation as Purple Heart Town

Just before Veterans’ Day, Guilderland in Albany County got to celebrate its new designation as a Purple Heart Town.

In July, the town board approved a measure adding Guilderland to the national Purple Heart Trail. In order to be eligible for the designation, a community must do three things: have a living or deceased Purple Heart recipient, issue an official proclamation, and recognize August 7th as National Purple Heart Day.

At a ceremony Friday where new signage was unveiled recognizing those killed or wounded in combat, Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko of the 20th district says the designation shows Guilderland’s support for the troops.

“We don't take for granted the freedom we have as a nation, and that freedom came at a cost, and oftentimes at the supreme cost of one losing her or his life on the battlefield. And so today, this is a great way to humbly thank our veterans for the difference they have made in our lives,” Tonko said.

Tonko says there is still more the state and nation can do to support veterans.

The Democrat supports the Feed Hungry Veterans Act, which would expand food benefits to more disabled veterans.

“There's also the 988 Veterans Crisis Line, and knowing that still, there are far too many of our heroes as they leave the battlefield that are at risk, individuals who have died after their service in the battle,” Tonko said.

Reading from a letter from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Democratic Town Supervisor Peter Barber says the Purple Heart stands alone among military awards.

“The Purple Heart Medal is a military decoration which attests, without question, to the bearer being having been in active combat. Is a dedication of solemn distinction to which an individual cannot be recommended,” Barber said.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, a Master Sergeant in the New York Army National Guard, says he’s grateful to see Guilderland joining the ranks of Purple Heart Communities. Albany County was recognized with a similar designation in August.

“Less than 1 percent puts that uniform on. One percent defends our freedoms. One percent- think about that. Every time we've been to war, other than World War II, which had about 17 million Americans go, less than 1 percent fought in every battle,” McCoy said.

Guilderland High School and Siena College graduate and Army veteran Aristeas Tzovaras is a Purple Heart recipient. He was wounded by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. He says when a soldier is wounded, it also impacts those back home.

“The Army contacted my family. In fact, they just called my mom said that I was wounded in combat and hung up the phone. I heard later on that she had called every single person up and down the chain of command until she found out exactly what happened. I got a nice call from a couple generals that day, but she found out,” Tzovaras said.

Also at the ceremony were members of the American Legion Riders Helderberg Post 977, based in Altamont. The group rides motorcycles in remembrance of those killed in action.

Chapter president Steve Oliver, a retired Navy Seabee, says the riders are a unifying force in a time of widening political division.

“I ride all over this country, Alaska, everywhere else, and people come out of the woodwork to help you, thank you. We had a lady. Remember that lady? Where the heck was that? Wyoming? She come rolling up on me, and people were fighting to pay for my gas because we were wearing- I was like, no, no, no. They go, ‘no, my son's in the Navy. I want to fill your tank up,’” Oliver said.

The New York Purple Heart Trail includes dozens of communities, counties, universities, and other localities.