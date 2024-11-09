Singer-songwriter Odie Leigh to take the stage at Albany's Lark Hall

Odie Leigh, who rose to fame with her single “Crop Circles,” which gained popularity through social media, released her debut album “Carrier Pigeon” this summer. The Detroit-based musician connects with fans thanks to songs about her life and her feelings. Leigh has toured Europe and played festivals like Newport Folk and Kilby Block Party. I spoke with the guitarist and singer right before she returned to her “Carrier Pigeon” tour, which stops at Albany’s Lark Hall on November 15 at 8 p.m.