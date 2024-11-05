© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Sex offender to be released from Vermont prison

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
Alan Ziesemer
Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations
Alan Ziesemer

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations is alerting residents of Vermont’s most populated area that a high-risk sex offender will be released from prison on Wednesday.

On Wednesday 65-year-old Alan Ziesemer will be released from Vermont’s Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was convicted in 2001 of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and physically assaulting her when she resisted. In 1980 he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in New Jersey.

The Vermont Department of Corrections places Ziesemer’s risk of sexual recidivism as High Risk and if he does re-offend his victims would likely be minor boys and girls he does not know.

He plans to live in Winooski and will be supervised by Burlington, Vermont Probation and Parole.
Tags
News Chittenden Unit for Special Investigationssex offenderSex Offender ReleaseAlan Ziesemer
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley