Sex offender to be released from Vermont prison

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations is alerting residents of Vermont’s most populated area that a high-risk sex offender will be released from prison on Wednesday.

On Wednesday 65-year-old Alan Ziesemer will be released from Vermont’s Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was convicted in 2001 of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and physically assaulting her when she resisted. In 1980 he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in New Jersey.

The Vermont Department of Corrections places Ziesemer’s risk of sexual recidivism as High Risk and if he does re-offend his victims would likely be minor boys and girls he does not know.

He plans to live in Winooski and will be supervised by Burlington, Vermont Probation and Parole.

