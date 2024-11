Voters in the city of Plattsburgh have elected Democratic Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes mayor.

Hughes defeated former Republican Mayor Don Kasprzak with 54 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections. They were running to replace one-term Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest.

Hughes has represented Ward 8 on the county legislature, while Kasprzak was mayor for a decade through 2014.