Vermonters voting for a number of statewide offices Tuesday

Vermonters go to the polls Tuesday to elect all of the state’s top offices, all members of the legislature, a U.S. Senator and the at-large U.S. House Representative.

One of the most watched races is for Lieutenant Governor. Incumbent Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman is seeking his fourth non-sequential term. He faces Republican John Rodgers, who switched parties in May, saying state Democrats are no longer fiscally responsible.

Voters will also decide whether to keep the Democratic supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature. At the top of the statewide ticket Republican Governor Phil Scott, seeking his fifth two-year term, is being challenged by Democrat Esther Charlestin, who has never run for statewide office.

Polling places open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. All must close at 7 p.m.

