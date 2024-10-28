WAMC Sports Report 10/28/24: 'Soft' Patriots come back to send Jets to 5th straight loss

NFL

Rhamondre Stevenson plunged into the end zone with 22 seconds left and the New England Patriots recovered after first-round draft pick Drake Maye left with a concussion early to beat the New York Jets 25-22. Starter-turned-backup Jacoby Brissett replaced the quarterback who replaced him and led the Patriots on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to snap a six-game losing streak. The Jets and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers have lost five in a row.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and the surging Buffalo Bills turned his first interception of the season into an afterthought, pummeling the Seattle Seahawks 31-10. James Cook rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the AFC East-leading Bills, who were in control throughout and won their third straight. Allen finished 24 of 34 for 283 yards. He ran his streak of passes without an interception to 300 before Josh Jobe picked him off in the second quarter. But the Seahawks turned the ball over on downs after that pick, and Buffalo responded with a 93-yard touchdown drive.

Jalen Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another TD, helping the Philadelphia Eagles pound the Cincinnati Bengals 37-17 for their third consecutive victory. Hurts was 16-for-20 passing for 236 yards. He also had 10 carries for 37 yards. Saquon Barkey rushed for 108 yards as 5-2 Philadelphia won for the fourth time in five games overall. The Eagles scored the last 20 points of the afternoon. Cincinnati finished with just 58 yards rushing, continuing a season-long problem. Joe Burrow was 26 for 37 for 234 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Kyler Murray drove the Cardinals into position for a game-winning field goal by Chad Ryland as time expired for the second straight week, and Arizona spoiled Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a concussion, beating the Miami Dolphins 28-27. Murray led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to rally the Cardinals from a nine-point deficit. The first concluded with a 2-yard touchdown run by James Conner that got Arizona within 27-25. The second was a methodical 13-play, 71-yard march that ended with Ryland’s 34-yard kick. Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards and the Dolphins had their best offensive performance of the season.

Kirk Cousins threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns to help the Atlanta Falcons take sole possession of first place of the NFC South with a 31-26 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kyle Pitts scored on receptions of 36 and 49 yards and Cousins also tossed TD passes of 30 yards to Darnell Mooney and 7 yards to Bijan Robinson to give the Falcons a two-game sweep of the season series between the division rivals. Baker Mayfield threw for 330 yards and three TDs, but also tossed a pair of costly interceptions. The Falcons improved to 5-3. The Bucs are 4-4.

Jameis Winston threw a 38-yard touchdown pass — his third of the game — to Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left as the Cleveland Browns beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 to snap a five-game losing streak. Making his first start in two years and replacing injured starter Deshaun Watson, Winston helped the Browns take down their AFC North rival. But only after surviving a late comeback attempt by Jackson, who drove the Ravens to Cleveland’s 24 in the final seconds. Jackson threw two incompletions into the end zone, the second to Zay Flowers as time expired. Winston finished 27 of 41 for 334 yards in his first start since Sept. 25, 2022, for New Orleans.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and David Montgomery was the first of five players to score in the first half for the Detroit Lions, who romped past the Tennessee Titans 52-14. The NFC North-leading Lions have the conference’s best record at 6-1. They have won five straight, averaging 40-plus points over the last four. Detroit had its highest-scoring game since a 55-point performance against Chicago in 1997, and scored at least 50 for the fourth time in franchise history. The Titans were routed for a second straight week to fall to 1-6.

Backup Malik Willis completed a 51-yard pass to Jayden Reed that set up Brandon McManus’ second winning kick in as many weeks, a 24-yarder that lifted the Green Bay Packers to a 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday. Willis rallied the Packers to their fourth consecutive win, this one with Jordan Love watching from the sideline with a groin injury. Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards, with a touchdown and the biggest completion of the day. Willis found Reed wide open down the left sideline. It was all the Packers needed to rebound from Trevor Lawrence’s perfectly placed, 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram that helped tie the game.

C.J. Stroud threw for 285 yards and a touchdown and Joe Mixon ran for 102 yards with a score to help the Houston Texans to a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Stroud bounced back after he had a career-worst 86 yards passing in a loss to the Packers last week to allow the Texans to extend their lead atop the AFC South. Houston’s defense intercepted Anthony Richardson once and hurried and harassed him all game as the Texans swept their season series with Indianapolis for just the second time in franchise history.

Ladd McConkey had two touchdown catches, including a 60-yard score in the third quarter, and became the first Chargers rookie receiver in 11 years to have a 100-yard receiving game as Los Angeles defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-8. Justin Herbert had 328 total yards as the Chargers bounced back from a last-second loss last Monday night at Arizona. The Saints have lost six straight for the first time since 2005. Alvin Kamara, who signed a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension earlier this week, had 122 total yards. Chris Olave had eight receptions for 107 yards. Jake Haener replaced Spencer Rattler in the third quarter and completed nine of 17 passes for 122 yards.

Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the Denver Broncos' 28-14 victory over the injury-ravaged Carolina Panthers. It was Nix's best game yet of his rookie season as the Broncos improved to 5-3 with their fifth win in six games. The Panthers lost their fifth straight and fell to 1-7. Bryce Young returned as the Panthers' starting QB with Andy Dalton still recovering from a sprained right thumb he sustained in an auto accident Tuesday.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 262 yards and two touchdowns and the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs remained undefeated with a 27-20 victory over Las Vegas. The Chiefs (7-0) extended their winning streak to 13 games, including the playoffs. Their last loss was at home to Las Vegas, but the Chiefs are 5-0 against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and 6-0 including the Super Bowl in February. Las Vegas (2-6) has lost four consecutive games, but this was the first time the Raiders had scored at least 20 points since a 20-16 victory over Cleveland on Sept. 29. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 30,000 yards, doing it in his 103rd game. Matthew Stafford had hit that mark at 109 games.

Jayden Daniels connected with Noah Brown on a 52-yard Hail Mary as time expired to give the Washington Commanders an 18-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Daniels scrambled for several seconds before heaving the ball from the Commanders 35-yard line. It was deflected about 3 yards short of the goal line and fell into the arms of Brown, who was standing alone in the end zone. Chicago had taken its first lead with 23 seconds left in the game, going ahead 15-12 on a 1-yard TD run by Roschon Johnson after a pass-interference penalty on the Commanders.

Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to send the San Francisco 49ers into their bye week on a high note with a 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Niners bounced back from a loss last week in a Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City with a strong performance that they hope will set them up for another big push in the second half of the season. Purdy led three straight touchdown drives to turn a 10-6 halftime deficit into a 27-10 lead. But San Francisco had to hold on late after Dak Prescott threw two TD passes to CeeDee Lamb to cut the deficit to six.

On Monday night football:

N-Y Giants at Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Cam Thomas scored 32 points, Dennis Schroder added 29 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102 on Sunday in their home opener to give coach Jordi Fernandez his first victory. The Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter after opening with two road losses in their first season under Fernandez, a native of Badalona, Spain. Thomas scored 11 in the final period to surpass the 30 points he had averaged in the first two games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who have dropped two straight after winning their opener. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 10 boards.

Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of Philadelphia’s 13 overtime points and finished with a season-high 45 as the 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 118-114 for their first win of the season. Maxey scored 14 of Philadelphia’s last 18 points in the third quarter and rallied the 76ers from a 102-97 deficit in the final minute of regulation. Caleb Martin added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Andre Drummond scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 22 points including a circus 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to force overtime.

Jerami Grant scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans for their first win of the season. Anfernee Simons pitched in 27 points and six assists as the Blazers bounced back from a 105-103 loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. CJ McCollum had 27 points to lead the Pelicans against his former team. New Orleans was 1 for 13 from the 3-point line in the first half, while Portland was 8 for 22.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-104 to remain unbeaten. Chet Holmgren had 25 points, nine rebounds and six blocks and Jalen Williams added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City outscored Atlanta 39-18 in the fourth quarter. Trae Young had 24 points and eight assists for the Hawks. He only attempted 14 shots while being harassed by Oklahoma City's guards. Young had at least 30 points and 10 assists in each of his first two games.

Stephen Curry injured his left ankle late in the third quarter of a 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, tried to return then sat down again and left the court. He returned briefly at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter before exiting again. The team said he was done for the night with a sprained left ankle and coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry would undergo an MRI exam Sunday night.

NHL

Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Sunday night. Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. Jake Evans also scored for Montreal and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves. Aleksei Kolosov made 20 saves in his NHL debut for Philadelphia. Travis Sanheim had a pair of goals for Philadelphia. He and Travis Konecny scored 29 seconds apart in the final three minutes to pull within a goal.

Stefan Noesen scored twice in the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves and the New Jersey Devils downed the Anaheim Ducks 6-2. Jack Hughes, Paul Cotter, Nico Hischier and Erik Haula also scored for the Devils, who scored four goals in the second period. Hughes tied the contest at 1 1:15 into the second after Anaheim’s Brock McGinn scored in the first period. Noesen put New Jersey ahead 2-1 at 4:42 of the middle period and scored again on a power play with 2:37 left in the period. Cotter made it 4-1 with 1:11 left in the second.

Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 18 seconds into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. Evan Bouchard also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 25 shots to help the Oilers win their second straight. Connor McDavid and defenseman Mattias Ekholm each had two assists. Andrew Copp had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.

Logan O’Connor and Ross Colton scored 1:32 apart in a high-scoring third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 for their fifth straight win. Nikolai Kovalenko scored his first NHL goal for Colorado, which had to survive a furious rally from Ottawa to get its second win at home. Josh Manson scored his first goal of the season for the Avalanche. The Senators trailed 2-0 when Brady Tkachuk and Nick Cousins scored 2:08 apart midway through the third. O’Connor and Colton answered to restore the two-goal lead but Claude Giroux answered at 16:48.

MLB

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need to start hitting if they’re going to climb back into this World Series. New York has mustered five runs over 19 innings in two agonizing road losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .143 with runners in scoring position and stranding 17 overall. Maybe a return home will unleash a slumping Judge and the rest of these Bronx Bombers when the best-of-seven Series shifts to the Big Apple, where the Yankees went 3-1 during the American League playoffs. With a home run from Freddie Freeman in each game, the Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead as the Fall Classic returns to Yankee Stadium at 8:08 tonight for the first time since Nov. 4, 2009.

Shohei Ohtani is set to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium tonight despite a partially dislocated left shoulder, according to manager Dave Roberts. Ohtani planned to take some swings at Yankee Stadium during the Dodgers' workout on Sunday night. Roberts said pain tolerance was the key factor. Roberts says: "I just don’t see him not playing Game 3” and adds "if he feels good enough to go, then I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there.” Ohtani did not travel with the team to New York in order to undergo imaging. He was on a separate flight.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Facundo Torres scored in the first half, Martin Ojeda found the net in the second, and Pedro Gallese notched his fourth postseason clean sheet to lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a best-of-three first-round match for the MLS Cup. Orlando City, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute and carried it into halftime when the club’s all-time leading scorer Torres scored unassisted with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner of the goal. It was his club-record 19th goal this season across all competitions. Orlando City took a two-goal lead in the 76th minute when Martin Ojeda scored with assists from Iván Angulo and César Araújo.

Denis Bouanga scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Cristian Olivera scored early in the second to lead Western Conference regular-season champion Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on the PK goal by Bouanga. The reigning conference champs were awarded the kick after a foul was called on Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon. It was the eighth postseason goal for Bouanga in his ninth career start. LAFC grabbed a two-goal lead in the 57th minute when Olivera used assists from Mateusz Bogusz and defender Ryan Hollingshead to score. Vancouver avoided the shutout when Ryan Gauld scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

New York City FC at Cincinnati 6:45 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 8:50 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami has climbed to No. 5 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, its highest ranking since 2017. Notre Dame, BYU and Texas A&M moved into the top 10. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State remain the top four teams. Washington State and Colorado are in the poll for the first time this season. Miami improved to 8-0 with its win over Florida State. The Hurricanes have been in the top 10 eight straight polls but not this high since they spent two weeks at No. 2 in November 2017.

COLLEGE SPORTS

One member of the women’s volleyball team at San Jose State University is part of a lawsuit challenging the presence of transgender athletes in women’s college sports. The person whose presence she’s challenging is her teammate. The situation has picked up steam in recent weeks. It's a microcosm of the moment in the country at large — one situation in a land where so many people talk past each other and struggle to find common ground. And it reveals a wide range of opinions and positions about what the word “fairness” actually means.

NASCAR

Michael Jordan won a championship in Phoenix in 1993. Tyler Reddick ensured that his car owner will have a chance to win another title there this year. Reddick went high and overtook Ryan Blaney on the final turn to win at Homestead-Miami on Sunday to secure a spot in NASCAR’s winner-take-all finale in Arizona in two weeks. Reddick led 98 of the 267 laps, the last of them the one that mattered most.

