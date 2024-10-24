Republican Capital Region state Assembly candidate under fire for removing opponent’s mailer

A candidate for New York state Assembly is accused of allegedly stealing U.S. mail in a development that has roiled the closing days of the race.

Conservative Rotterdam Town Board member Joe Mastroianni appears on a Ring camera video taking campaign literature out of a resident's mailbox.

The video has gone viral late in the race between Mastroianni and sixth-term Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara in the 111th district.

Frank Salamone is Schenectady County Democratic Committee Chair.

“The clarity of the video is such that you can actually make out the mail piece. So it isn't a question of if it's a piece of mail. It is a specific piece of mail. In addition, that while he's doing it, he is looking at his accomplice, a woman that's standing behind him, we're not sure who she is, and he says, 'bad, bad, bad,’ while giggling and smiling as if he's acknowledging that what he's doing is wrong. Finally, as they walk down the driveway towards the street, she points out that there is a Ring video camera. He appears to say something. It's unclear exactly what he said, but it is clear that he was not concerned about the fact that he had just stolen mail on-camera at a resident's house."

In a statement, Santabarbara says in part "stealing mail marks a new low and crosses an unacceptable line," adding he will "refrain from further comment."

Salamone says Mastroianni, who in the past has made conspiratorial posts on social media relating to the 911 attacks, the COVID pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, "is not fit for public office."

“I would call on him to cease campaign activities. I would call upon him to resign from the Rotterdam town board. And I would call on all individuals running on a ticket with him, or endorsed by him, or that have endorsed him, to disavow this conduct. It doesn't matter what political party you're in. Clearly, mail theft is wrong.”

Salamone says complaints asking for a criminal investigation have been filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The Scotia police department has reportedly taken the lead on the case.

As recorded by WNYT, Mastroianni read from a prepared statement prior to a scheduled town board meeting Wednesday. "For obvious reasons, I will not comment on the specific story. Every campaign season, there are silly instances that politicians want to make an issue about, whether they are stolen lawn signs or false accusations or misleading campaign literature," said Mastroianni, who has served three terms on the Rotterdam town board. He made an unsuccessful bid for Santabarbara's seat in 2022, losing by nearly 4,000 votes.

Town resident Brenda Torosian addressed the board during public comment at the ensuing meeting, calling Mastroianni out while wondering aloud if indeed he took other people's mail.

“If this board does not do a resolution asking explicitly for his resignation from this board, and it doesn't do it. And if Mr. Mastroianni doesn't have the [wherewithal] to do it, then I will call for a resignation of every single person on this board. We're supposed to put our trust and our faith in you people. You just broke the trust major big time.”

Messages left for Mastroianni, Scotia Police, the Schenectady County Board of Elections, city GOP Chair Tom Kennedy and Republican Rotterdam Town Supervisor Mollie Collins were not immediately returned.