Saratoga Springs’ Black Elks Lodge marking a century

The Frederick Allen Lodge, nicknamed the Black Elks Lodge, sits near the center of Saratoga Springs’ art district along Beekman Street.

For the organization’s annual jazz barbeque, dozens of locals have gathered inside, escaping the afternoon rain.

Chartered in 1925 by Frederick Joseph Allen, the lodge was located on Congress Street until the building burned down. In 1966 the Lodge relocated to 69 Beekman.

“And the building was in disrepair, and needed a lot of improvement. And they were low in membership and activity and this area of the city is such a gem because it’s not just housing. But it’s mixed use throughout these blocks and very walkable. And so there was a real potential that several people had a vision for, including Frederick Allen Lodge,” said Joanne Yepsen.

Former Mayor Joanne Yepsen and life-long city resident and former Public Works Commissioner Bill McTygue are getting drinks in the back of the lodge.

McTygue says the area was once home to a working-class immigrant neighborhood that was nearly lost during urban renewal in the 1960s and 70s.

“The city was very much involved in creating the district. This is a special district that was created that allowed for the change in zoning where you could have this marriage of residential and arts district together. And it’s proved to be quite successful, with this little pocket of retail activity in the midst of a residential neighborhood. And it was an experiment back then when that idea was conceived and the neighborhood needed the investment,” said McTygue.

Two stools down is former Minnesota Vikings halfback Bobby Reed. He’s worried about the Lodge’s future.

“It could use more people like yourself, more youth, that’s here. And the Elks has always had its door open for such [people],” said Reed.

The Lodge has struggled with declining membership and has been trying new ways to reach younger city residents who may not even think to stop by.

One of the Lodge’s youngest members is Skidmore Associate Professor Dom Vuvan. She’s at the Lodge every Thursday.

“You know there’s nothing wrong with younger people that they’re not coming here it’s that why would they even think to come to a place like this when there’s been no model for places like this in their lives as they’ve grown up. Right? Like it makes sense to me why people don’t come to these places, they don’t really understand them. So you just show up, you ask your friends to come and hangout with you, you hold events here, you suggest it as a space for people when they’re looking for a space to do things in, and then you see what happens,” said Vuvan.

Ed Amyot says there are certain challenges associated with recruiting new, young members as the Lodge reaches a century in operation.

“We have this discussion at every meeting. And as yet we have come up with no solution. I mean one of the issues is, although you’re talking with two white guys, we’re known as the Black Elks. So trying to recruit in the African American population which is small in Saratoga Springs versus trying to recruit white guys into the Black Elks, it has been a challenge, there’s just no way around it,” said Amyot.

Current Exalted Ruler Tom Davis says the organization runs a number of programs that are worth supporting.

“We do a scholarship every year for a high school student. We do different fundraisers. We do Thanksgiving for the homeless or people who doesn’t have Thanksgiving dinner they always come here and have dinner with us. We also do a lot for the kids on Christmas—we get things together, toys or whatever we can gather, to invite the families or whoever wants to come in and we give them toys or some kind of gift,” said Davis.

The Lodge also features a free library and fridge to provide books and food to city residents in need, and hosts a number of annual events including a Juneteenth celebration.